LONGER SAFE TO OPERATE AS NAJIB & ROSMAH INTENSIFY ‘CLIMATE OF FEAR’ AHEAD OF GE14? BOMBSHELL – THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT TO GO OFFLINE NEXT WEEK, CITES ‘FINANCIAL’ REASONS – NOT POLITICAL INTIMIDATION

Dear Readers

The Malaysian Insight is stopping publication from next week because we have missed a major milestone in starting a paywall, and page views traffic has not reached the targeted critical mass.

Hence, we need to review our direction, news operations and commercial viability. The decision to suspend publication in the interim is a difficult one, but was made due to the challenging financial environment faced by The Malaysian Insight and other media outlets.

The Malaysian Insight thanks its readers and journalists and staff working here since its inception on March 31, 2017.

Thank you.

Jahabar Sadiq

Editor and Chief Executive Officer

The Malaysian Insight

