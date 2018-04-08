LET NAJIB BE THE LAST MOHICAN IN RAHMAN PROPHECY: M.A.H.A.T.H.I.R WILL BE THE NEW PREDICTION FOR THE NEXT 8 PRIME MINISTERS – KIT SIANG

So far this RAHMAN saying has worked, with Tunku Abdul Rahman as the first Prime Minister, followed by Tun Abdul Razak, Tun Hussein Onn, Tun Dr. Mahathir Mohamad, Tun Abdullah Badawi and Datuk Seri Najib Razak.

Let the RAHMAN prediction run its course in the 14GE, and may be it would be replaced by a second prediction of MAHATHIR for the next eight Prime Ministers of Malaysia.

The first two alphabets of this prediction will be fulfilled if the Pakatan Harapan replaces UMNO/Barisan Nasional as the new Malaysian Government in Putrajaya in the 14th General Election.

This is because Pakatan Harapan has decided that Tun Mahathir Mohamad be the seventh Prime Minister while Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim would be the eighth Prime Minister – fulfilling the M and A in the second MAHATHIR prediction on the second series of Prime Minister of Malaysia.

Whether the six Prime Minister after Anwar will fit the second MAHATHIR prediction only time will tell.

However, Mahathir as seventh Prime Minister and Anwar as the eighth Prime Minister would not prevent the UMNO leaders, propagandists and quinoa cyberteoopers from their ferocious demonization that if Pakatan Harapan wins the 14th General Elections, I would take over as Prime Minister of Malaysia.

In fact, the Domestic Trade, Co-operatives and Consumerism Minister, Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainuddin, fired the opening salvo for the revival of the dastardly demonization campaign that I would take over as Prime Minister if Pakatan Harapan wins the 14GE when he was reported by the New Straits Times last Thursday.

I understand that a high-powered and highly-funded UMNO/BN demonization campaign against me was ready to fire a new demonization onslaught against me, portraying me as real Prime Minister-designate when Pakatan Harapans wins the 14GE.

I await such a demonization assault.

(Speech (2) at the DAP kopitiam ceramah at Damai, Kota Kinabalu on Sunday, April 8, 2018 at 11 am)

-https://blog.limkitsiang.com/

.