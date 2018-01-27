KU LI STRIKES FEAR INTO NAJIB’S HEART: IN SHOCK DEVELOPMENT, UMNO ELDER SIGNALS HE’S READY TO PATCH UP WITH DR M: ‘IT’S NO PROBLEM, I ALWAYS MEET DR MAHATHIR, IF THERE’S A CHANCE, WE WILL MEET’

FORMER prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad and Umno veteran Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah set aside their political differences to attend a wedding function and were even seated at the same table.

This occured during the wedding reception of Bersatu central committee member Zahid Mat Arip’s son in Kuala Lumpur today, which also had the veteran politicians taking pictures with the bride and groom.

Among other attendees were Bersatu president Muhyiddin Yassin and former cabinet minister Sanusi Junid.

Dr Mahathir’s wife, Dr Siti Hasmah Mohd Ali was also seen at the event after being quizzed by the police yesterday for a attending a women’s rally.

Tengku Razaleigh, also known as Ku Li, and Dr Mahathir were seen to be in a conversational mood as they were seated beside each and shared a few laughs in between them.

Ku Li, who is Gua Musang MP, told The Malaysian Insight that he has always had a cordial relationship with Dr Mahathir.

“It is no problem, I had also recently met him. I always meet Dr Mahathir, if there is a chance, we will meet,” he said.

During the event, the guests were crowding the table to take pictures with the politicians before being asked by the emcee to allow them to eat.

Ku Li, Sanusi and Muhyiddin were cabinet ministers during Dr Mahathir’s time as being prime minister.

The infamous Umno split in 1987 saw Ku Li losing out to Dr Mahathir in the party elections.

The Kelantan prince soon after formed a separate political party called Semangat 46, which pledged alliance with PAS, resulting in Kelantan falling to the opposition in the 1990 general election.

In 1996, Ku Li dissolved Semangat 46 and rejoined Umno under Dr Mahathir.

Ironically, Dr Mahathir has now left Umno and Ku Li remains an active party member.

Ku Li earlier today said Putrajaya’s high-handed actions are not doing itself any favours ahead of the 14th general election.

He touched on two recent incidents – the questioning of Dr Siti Hasmah by the police yesterday and the last-minute change of the venue for a G25 public forum today – saying these actions would turn Malaysians away from Barisan Nasional.

THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

