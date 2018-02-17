KARMA TURNS FULL CIRCLE – FAEKAH IS BACK TO HOUND AZMIN: EX-MB’S AIDE REFUTES ‘TARNISHED’ AZMIN’S EXPLANATIONS ON IJOK LAND, CRIES ‘BAILOUT’

An aide to former Selangor menteri besar Abdul Khalid Ibrahim has dismissed attempts by Menteri Besar Mohamed Azmin Ali and his office to clear the air over the Ijok land issue.

Malay-daily Berita Harian quoted Abdul Khalid’s special officer, Faekah Hussin, as saying that both Azmin and his aide Yin Shao Loong had failed to answer the main question raised – the reason behind its decision to hand back RM1.18 billion worth of disputed land in Ijok to two companies before the matter is heard by the Federal Court.

She pointed out that the fact remains the land was seized by the state government from two developers, LBCN Development Sdn Bhd and Mujur Zaman Sdn Bhd.

The two companies were involved in a tussle over the land with Khalid’s administration and two court decisions in the High Court and the Court of Appeal had sided with the Selangor government.

“Even worse, the two companies also mortgaged the land in order to obtain loans for hundreds of million of ringgit.

“With such a tarnished record, the (present) state government should not agree to an out of court settlement, what more when decisions at the High Court and Court of Appeal were decided in its favour,” she said.

“If we were to scrutinise the out of court settlement documents which was widely shared online, the state-government agreed to withdraw all notice of seizures, which means that the two companies (have) regained their rights to the land.

“The state-government then allows the companies to sell the land to third parties, and then celebrates when these companies that had betrayed settlers and home owners made a big profit,” she claimed.

Yin had on Thursday said that Azmin (photo) prioritised the welfare of the Ijok settlers with each of them receiving RM180,000 in cash and houses now worth at least RM400,000.

He also said Azmin had settled the issue inherited from Khalid’s administration by selling the land to a qualified developer for RM1.18 billion and allowing the settlers to receive the compensation and houses.

‘Bailout’ by state gov’t?

Faekah, who is also former chief executive officer of Menteri Besar Incorporated, however, questioned the two companies’ contributions which qualified them to be “bailed out” by the state government.

“Isn’t this a form of bailout?

“Menteri Besar kononnya mengatakan ini untuk menyelesaikan masalah peneroka tapi untuk makluman, kerajaan Pakatan Rakyat (bukan Pakatan Harapan) sudah menyelesaikan sebahagian besar masalah yang dibuat oleh kedua-dua syarikat itu, iaitu projek terbengkalai Taman Alam Perdana. (The menteri besar said this (agreement) was supposedly to resolve the settlers’ problems. For the record, the (previous) Pakatan Rakyat government (under Khalid) had already resolved the majority of the problems, mainly the Taman Alam Perdana abandoned project),” she said.

Faekah added that Khalid had handed over 684 house keys to settlers and home owners at Taman Alam Perdana in 2012, without mortgaging the land to the two companies which had failed to fulfill its promises.

Azmin yesterday said the Selangor government has handed over all documents related to the land issues in Ijok to the MACC, following reports lodged by several non-governmental organisations demanding for investigations to be carried out into the issues.

– M’kini

