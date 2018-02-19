JUST LIKE NAJIB, PAS UNDER HADI IS A DEAD MAN WALKING IN KELANTAN

The defining moment for the French came in 1789, when the hungry masses stormed the Bastille and showed the aristocrats and ruling monarchy that their days were over. The people were free at last (at least in spirit) and had the chance to choose the leaders they wanted. The Russians only won their freedom much later, when they launched the Marxist revolution through a workers’ revolt in 1917.

What will the Kelantanese do in 2018?

I believe they too will change their leaders, albeit in a quieter fashion. I am not sure if it’s UMNO or Amanah that will win their hearts, but PAS is a dead man walking as far as I can see. And that’s how it should be.

After 25 years of Islamic rule, the people of Kelantan have tasted what it means to be governed by the “ulama group”. The state capital Kota Bharu is now an Islamic city and life in an Islamic city is sin free. There are no thefts, no illicit sexual activities, no music, no hand-holding and no images of women—not even on billboards—unless the women are wearing a hijab. Traders are all honest with each other and with their consumers as there is no price fixing and no shortchanging in quality and price.

Young schoolchildren do not engage in illicit sex, take drugs or drink ketum on a regular basis. The men no longer cross the Golok river for fun and games like they used to in my younger days, and they are all happy living a clean life in the Islamic city. All leaders in Kelantan are honest and take no bribes or “commissions”. Their dealings, including the sale of land and timber concessions, are transparent. In other words, the people have seen what it’s like to live under an Islamic government.

Now it’s time for them to have a different government, because the Islamic one they now have—although almost perfect—has not been able to give them jobs. It has also not been able to provide them with housing, not even the homes that were promised after the last big flood in 2014. The state government has not even been able to ensure a supply of clean water.

What the people of Kelantan need instead is a government that will bring in investors, which will lead to more work opportunities. They need a government that will solve their water and drainage problems. They need a government that will find ways to let them earn more for themselves.

Throwing out PAS does not mean the people are against an Islamic government; they just need a different one.

– http://www.zaid.my

