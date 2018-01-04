JOHOR PRINCE TO CALL IT QUITS? ‘SUPERMAN CAN BE FAM PRESIDENT BECAUSE I WON’T BE HERE FOR LONG’

KUALA LUMPUR – The FA of Malaysia (FAM) are about to face tough, uncertain times ahead when the national footballing body’s president, Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim hinted that he may walk away from the top post.

Through a video uploaded on the Johor Southern Tigers (JST) official Facebook webpage, Tunku Ismail, who is also the owner of Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) football club, admitted that he is considering such decision because he does not see himself staying on for very long to lead FAM.

“I am a president who will work very hard to find the necessary funds so that the team can play and compete without any burdens, correcting and improving the structure and trying to do the very best for the national team.

“After that I hope there will be a new president. Superman can be FAM president because I won’t be here for long (as FAM president).

“I will let go of the FAM president’s post perhaps this year or the next. It depends but the faster the better,” he said in the video clip posted earlier today.

Tunku Ismail’s intentions and feelings were made known in the video clip, especially about his resolve as FAM president, from minutes 3:49 to 4:17 of the video clip.

Tunku Ismail became FAM president for the 2017 to 2021 term when he was appointed during the FAM annual congress on March 25 last year after his only challenger for the top post, Tan Sri Annuar Musa, who is also the former FA of Kelantan (Kafa) president, withdrew.

If Tunku Ismail is indeed serious about stepping down, it will be a very big blow to FAM and Malaysian football as at present, there are no candidates seen as worthy and capable enough to succeed him.

– NST

.