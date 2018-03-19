JOHARI UNWITTINGLY DROPS BOMBSHELL – WHERE DID JHO LOW, RIZA AZIZ GET THEIR BILLIONS IF NOT STOLEN FROM 1MDB? DUO NEVER PAID TAXES IN MALAYSIA, THEY NEVER DECLARED INCOME, CONFIRMS MINISTER

BILLIONAIRE financier Low Taek Jho and Prime Minister Najib Razak’s stepson, Riza Aziz, have never paid taxes in Malaysia as they do not declare their income here, said Second Finance Minister Johari Abdul Ghani.

“According to our tax files, there is no (record). These names are not there because they don’t declare their income in our country,” he told the Dewan Rakyat today.

He said if Low, better known as Jho Low, and Riza declared their income, the government would impose taxes on them.

Johari was replying to a question by Lim Lip Eng (DAP-Segambut) on whether the government is investigating the financial records of the two men, who are allegedly involved in the multi-billion-dollar 1Malaysia Development Bhd scandal.

“Is Bank Negara Malaysia, the Internal Revenue Department and other agencies investigating?

“What is the source of their income? Is it ‘halal’ (permissible)? Or is it ‘haram’ (illegal) money? Do they pay taxes?” asked Lim in Parliament.

Johari said apart from his reply regarding taxes, he is unable to answer questions relating to investigations into Low, Riza and 1MDB, as they are not under his purview.

“I am not in a position to answer Yang Berhormat. I’m not privy to the investigations.”

His response prompted Chua Tian Chang (PKR-Batu) to raise an objection.

“Many businessmen working and investing overseas have tax files.

“Why is it that our officers are not taking action in this high-profile case, which has the potential to lead to a large tax collection?”

Low, who is said to be a close confidant of Najib, is the central figure in the US Department of Justice probe into the alleged misappropriation of funds from 1MDB.

Last year, the DoJ moved to suspend its civil suits to seize US$4.5 billion (RM18 billion) in assets bought with money allegedly stolen from the state investment fund.

Riza owns Red Granite, a production house in Hollywood, that earlier this month agreed to pay US$60 million to the US government as part of a federal settlement deal, following allegations that it profited from funds stolen from 1MDB.

