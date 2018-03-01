JHO LOW TO RETURN TO MALAYSIA TO CLEAR HIS NAME? ‘GOD-PARENTS’ NAJIB & ROSMAH WOULD STRAIGHTAWAY HAVE HEART ATTACKS

Tycoon Low Taek Jho should surrender himself to Malaysian authorities in order to clear his name over alleged involvement in the 1MDB scandal, said PKR communications director Fahmi Fadzil.

“Jho Low should urgently return to Malaysia and clear his name by surrendering himself to be charged in our courts.

“This means that the attorney-general should proceed to press charges against Low and other individuals believed to be involved in the 1MDB scandal, regardless of their background or positions,” said Fahmi in a statement.

– https://www.malaysiakini.com

.