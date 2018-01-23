JAN 31 THE FINAL CONFIRMATION OF NAJIB & ROSMAH’S DOWNFALL: ONCE IN 150 YEARS TRIPLE LUNAR ECLIPSE WILL BRING ‘VERY, VERY BAD LUCK’ TO RULING DUO

On January 31st 2018, there will be an eclipse of the moon (?? because the earth will come between the moon and the sun). This will also be a super blue moon and a blood moon – so three in one. This event only happens like once every 150 years or something. There is some wonderful yet simple science about this, do read on.

Hindu temples all over the world close during any eclipse. January 31st will be no exception. Well except for just one temple – the MIC controlled Batu Caves Temple in Kuala Lumpur.

Hindu cosmologists say that during the eclipse ‘bad radiation’ is emitted (from the moon??) which is harmful to humans. This is their belief.

This year, January 31st coincides with Thaipusam and the Batu Caves Temple has announced that they will be the only Hindu Temple in the world that will remain open.

Wow !!

All other temples will be closed, including the famous Waterfall Road Temple in Penang. Here is some news :

KL : All Hindu temples must be closed for duration of lunar eclipse on Thaipusam Day, Jan 31, Malaysia Hindu Sangam reiterated today.

MHS, 20 other Hindu NGOs concurred all temples must be closed during that period.

according to our religion eclipse has negative energy, negative impact.

we are prohibited from conducting any form of prayer, ritual during that time

practised for hundreds of years

Balathandayuthapani Temple in Penang, Sri Subramaniya Swami Devasthanam (Temple) in Sungai Petani, Kedah, two important locations for Thaipusam, temples in Singapore, India also close during lunar eclipse.

However ceremonies at Batu Caves on Thaipusam would proceed during eclipse

raised controversy among Hindu community.

Why is the Batu Caves Temple ‘committee’ insisting that they remain open?

This is what the really slow and dunggu local media never ask and write about.

I think it is because of money. Thaipusam is big business for the shops and stalls that will be selling religious items, T shirts, food, drinks etc. It is most likely that the Batu Caves temple committee has already made its money from selling slots for traders to open their stalls and shops. And the ‘slots’ would also have been ‘transacted’ to secondary buyers (traders). Much money must have changed hands.

So they cannot shut down the temple (and Thaipusam) for the eclipse. People have paid money (or received money – as the case may be) for trading slots.

Now here is some science about that blood moon, super blue moon and eclipse that will take place on Jan 31st.

The event on Jan 31st combines three phenomena at the same time – a once in 150 year occurence.

A blood moon, a super blue moon and a total lunar eclipse.

There will be a massive moon – a supermoon in the sky. The moon will be 14% larger and 30% brighter than usual.

A supermoon occurs when the moon is at its closest approach to the earth or the PERIGREE (because the moon’s orbit around the earth is an ellipse – oval shaped).

The second part of the rare event is the Blue Moon. Its called the Blue Moon because it is the second full moon of this month, nothing to do with the actual color of the moon.

Then the blue moon will coincide with a total lunar eclipse. This total lunar eclispe is also called the Blood Moon. It occurs when the Earth sits between the Sun and the moon.

Why is it called the Blood Moon? The sun’s light passes through the Earth’s atmosphere where most of the blue light is filtered away. Only the red light from the Sun’s spectrum passes through the atmosphere and falls on the moon, giving the moon a “blood red” appearance.

“Blood red moon” – alamak Rosie, this is very bad luck lah !!

These three events will coincide on January 31 in one amazing celestial sight.

The last time this event happened was 150 years ago in 1868.

We are facing our 14th General Elections this year – the year of the Blood Red Moon, the Super Moon and a lunar eclipse – all three in one.

The BN is going to get kicked out.

There will be absolutely NO troubles.

Dont worry folks.

We will just kick out the crooks.

Have faith in ourselves ok.



The good and the righteous always come out winners.

Long ago in Penang my friends and I used to go watch the Thaipusam fun at Waterfall Road. It was really loud, full of colour, music and sounds. All Malaysians should really go and watch the fun. It should make you a more “wordly” person.

The Super Moon is good for fishing, plus super high tides.

So coastal folks beware.

The Blood Red moon will be an awesome sight.

The lunar eclipse will also be awesome.

These are natural phenomena.

Take pictures folks.

– http://syedsoutsidethebox.blogspot.ae

.