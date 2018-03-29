IT’S STILL ALL SYSTEMS GO – MAHATHIR FACTOR CAN STILL TURN THE TIDE AGAINST A ‘CHEATING’ NAJIB: BETRAYED & WORRIED, ALL THE MORE MALAYSIANS PIN THEIR HOPES ON EX-PM TO END 9 YEARS OF ‘TORTURE’ UNDER NAJIB

Wearing traditional Malay attire, Prime Minister Najib Razak smiles brightly from posters displayed on the streets of Malaysia’s popular holiday island of Langkawi.

During Chinese New Year, he travelled there to serve up generous goodies: a RM1.315 billion (S$445 million) development budget to expand a government hospital, build a new fire and rescue station, expand an airport road and improve water supply.

He told the islanders that the Barisan Nasional (BN) government is not only strong and solid, but also committed to looking after their well-being. Taking a jab at his predecessor and arch rival in the upcoming election, Tun Mahathir Mohamad, Datuk Seri Najib warned against voting on an individual’s popularity.

“An individual, no matter how popular the person was before, cannot bring changes without a strong party behind him,” the Premier said.

Known as the Jewel of Kedah, the mainly-Malay island of 100,000 people will be expecting a fierce three-cornered battle between BN, Parti Islam SeMalaysia and four-party opposition alliance Pakatan Harapan (PH), chaired by Dr Mahathir.

A BN stronghold, Langkawi had never fallen into the hands of the opposition, with more than two-thirds of voters backing the ruling coalition in the last election.

But analysts say the tide could turn in favour of Dr Mahathir, who has joined forces with his old foes Anwar Ibrahim and Lim Kit Siang to topple Mr Najib. The 92-year-old is highly expected to contest a seat in Langkawi, though he has yet to confirm this. The ward of Putrajaya, Malaysia’s administrative capital, or his old constituency of Kubang Pasu in Kedah are other possible seats.

ISEAS — Yusof Ishak Institute research fellow Mustafa Izzuddin said it will be a toss-up between Kubang Pasu, Dr Mahathir’s political home base, and Langkawi, which he is credited with transforming from a backwater to a tourist haven.

“Kedah is being eyed by the PH opposition because of the Mahathir factor. The chances of PH winning Kedah have improved to 50-50nbecause of Mahathir, because otherwise, BN are the favourites to retain the state.”

Memories of Dr Mahathir still run deep among Langkawi residents who say he has been instrumental in transforming the backwater into a vibrant tourist destination. He declared the island a duty-free zone in 1987, built the jetty in the Kuah main town and the Langkawi international airport in 1988, as well as other infrastructure on the island off the north-western coast of peninsula Malaysia.

Even after he stepped down as prime minister, he continued to visit Langkawi several times a month and drive his own Proton Perdana car to markets and villages to chat with ordinary residents.

“He’s very low-key. Once, I had no idea he had parked his car right in front of my shop until I saw people crowding around to shake his hands,” shop assistant Mariam Mohamad Akhir, 37, said. “When Najib plays the drums, the noise is louder than the beating. But Dr Mahathir walks his talk.”

Tour guide Azhar Nofiah, 23, who had worked as Dr Mahathir’s butler, said the politician would slip out of the hotel without informing his bodyguards after his morning prayers and favourite breakfast of curry with dosai or roti canai (prata).

“Once he banged his head into the glass door because the staff had accidentally left it closed. He just said “I’m OK” and didn’t scold them,” he said. “When his wife forgot to take her scarf, Dr Mahathir would fetch it and sashay to her like a model.

He didn’t care if the staff were looking.”

Residents on the nearby islet of Tuba remember Dr Mahathir as a kind doctor who took pains to treat the sick on the surrounding smaller islands. Mr Omar Sihin, 83, said Dr Mahathir would not close his clinic until he had served his last patient, while housewife Fatimah Yunus, 55, recalled seeing Dr Mahathir as a young doctor hobbling around the islet with bandaged feet, and a basket of medicine in each hand.

“In the past, villagers would gather at the jetty with machetes to stop any non-BN officials from entering Pulau Tuba. But Dr Mahathir is one of us so,

although he is with a different party, we welcome him,” she said.

Indeed, the ground support for the “Father of Langkawi” appears to be strong, The Straits Times found. But staunch Umno supporters say while they respect the man, their gratitude will not translate to votes.

Boat operator Husni Mat Zin, 53, said he will still vote for the incumbent government, because “it was Barisan Nasional which made Dr Mahathir great and world famous”.

“Well, we all know his good deeds, but let’s just keep his efforts as memories. Let’s not destroy what BN has already built.”

— by Arlina Arshad Regional Correspondent In Langkawi.

