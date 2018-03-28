‘IT IS OUR OWN UMNO LEADERS WHO ARE ARROGANT, PROUD & UNABLE TO BE CRITICIZED’: RAIS YATIM FIRES ANOTHER ROUND AT NAJIB & HIS SYCOPHANT ANNUAR MUSA

UMNO veteran Dr Rais Yatim said the party is now full of arrogant and proud leaders who are unable to accept criticism and are disconnected from the realities on the ground.

Rais, who is the government’ adviser for social and cultural affairs, was responding to attacks levelled against him yesterday by Umno information chief Annuar Musa who said Rais was “out of touch” with the present government.

“The truth is that our leaders are the ones who are not in touch with reality. Arrogant, proud and unable to be criticised… after a rebuke they will get riled up,” Rais said in an open letter to Annuar which he posted on his Facebook account this morning.

In a statement yesterday, Annuar said Rais, 75, and former minister of international trade and industry Rafidah Aziz, 74, were experiencing post-retirement syndrome after holding high positions in government for so long.

Annuar said the duo, who have been increasingly vocal in their attacks against the government, were still unable to break free from the influence of former prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

“From their grouses, it’s obvious they are out of touch with matters of administration and government,” said Annuar.

“They also appear to be still tied to the personality cult of their old boss, who is also my old boss.”

Rais, Rafidah and Annuar had all served in the cabinet during Dr Mahathir’s administration. The latter is now Pakatan Harapan chairman.

In his open letter, Rais defended his and Rafidah’s recent criticism of the party and Barisan Nasional government, saying that Umno’s constitution allowed for the freedom of speech and that its members have kept silent for too long in the light of “recent controversies”.

“As if two people aged 74 and 75 are not qualified to give their views, or to have opposing views from the mainstream stand of Umno and the government.

“Is it only young people alone who are allowed to reprimand the political and administrative system of this country?

“These insults of us being too old don’t need to be repeated again and again. Nobody knows who will fall first – it could be the stalk, or it could be the leaf. That is God’s doing, not that of the information chief,” said Rais.

He also said the freedom of Umno members to speak out has been stifled.

The recent Umno general assembly did not discuss the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) scandal, even as several countries around the world have launched investigations into allegations of misappropriation of funds.

“Just see, with all the recent controversies, how many Umno members stepped forward to voice out? If we can count them with one hand, it means the members’ right to voice out has been buried,” said Rais.

He said he has raised several issues through official channels with Prime Minister Najib Razak and Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi but did not receive a response.

Rais said he urged Najib to issue a clear explanation in response to all international and domestic questions regarding 1MDB, and for the government to launch investigations into Jho Low, believed to be a central figure in the controversy.

– https://www.themalaysianinsight.com/

.