IS THIS WHY SUKHDAVE RESIGNED? BOMBSHELL – BANK NEGARA PRINTED RM2 BILLION TO BUY GOVT LAND, ENABLING NAJIB TO PAY 1MDB’S IPIC DEBT: PLUNDERED LEFT & RIGHT, NO WONDER RESERVES FELL BY RM20 BILLION

This story on its own is a joke.Bank Negara now wants us to believe that it has become a landowner, and property developer:

Bank Negara buys land for RM2b for financial education hub

Many have speculated that this is nothing more than a MOF Inc money go-round, organized to help MOF Inc meet its USD 600 Million payment to IPIC, which fell due on 31 December 2017.

What is not in doubt however, for these figures below are from Bank Negara’s own fortnightly statements of assets and liabilities, is that in last two weeks of 2017, Bank Negera’s printed or otherwise out into circulation RM 2 Billion, while the Ringgit value of the reserves of gold and foreign currency fell by about RM 20 Billion.

The steep fall in the value of the Ringgit against the USD between 15 December 2017 and 31 December 2017 did little to stem the fall in reserves.

