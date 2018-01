INTRIGUE IN THE HOUSE OF UMNO: ‘PRIZED’ BN BLOGGER ‘LIM SIAN SEE’ AN ABDULLAH BADAWI OPERATIVE SECRETLY WORKING TO UNDERMINE NAJIB?

FELDA :Rocky Atan is right, “Lim Sian See” is wrong, and the Badawi controlled Najib PR team continues to undermine Najib

It has been previously reported on this blog that Malaysian PM Najib Razak’s very own PR team appears to be acting against him, under the direction of his predecessor Tun Abdullah Badawi.

Readers will recall that that report relied on stories written by Najib man Peter Kamaruddin aka RPK.

The current Felda land “scandal” seems to be yet another attempt to undermine Najib by his own team, this time by none other than “Lim Sian See”. Lim’s “investigation” led to a story in the UMNO controlled Berita Harian,and consequently what has become a full blown “scandal”.

However ,Najib loyalist Rocky Atan has been at pains to point out that there is no scandal, that nothing has been lost,despite “Lim Sian See’s” claims.

Reproduced below is Rocky’s defense of the deal, and the most important bit is that photo of the ON-GOING development ,at the end of his stories.An enlarged copy of the photo has been reproduced above,and enlarged.As readers can see for themselves in the bottom left of the photo, the project is a joint venture between the developer, Synergy Promenade Sdn Bhd,and Felda Investment Corporation.

That fact has been made painfully obvious, so it is hard to see how anyone could literally steal Felda and Government land, as “Sian See” suggests.

As the New Straits Times itself has reported, the real estate in question was sold into the JV at a value of RM 270 million. Some insist that the land is worth closer to a billion , but bear in mind that this is a JV,and Felda continues to have rights over the value of the project. Those rights are independent of any ownership of the land.Anyone can understand that ,so Najib needs to ask himself why his own team is putting him in a position where he has to justify a normal commercial deal.

Monday, January 08, 2018