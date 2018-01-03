‘INI KALI LAH’ – THIS IS THE ONE! GET BEHIND MAHATHIR, ANWAR & KIT SIANG – THE REST INCLUDING GREEDY AZMIN & CO, SHADDUP & WAIT IN LINE!

Increasingly I am being asked….”Do you think that Najib will win the election this year”. “Will there be an election at all?”. “Will Mahathir be arrested before the election”….and always that refrain from so many of you out there……”What happens after PRU 14?”

I bite my tongue before I answer these queries lest I say what is in my heart rather then what is in my head. My heart beats with the hope that “ini kali” the forces of good will triumph against the forces of evil. I want that despicable couple now living in Seri Perdana, and all those of their ilk, to be thrown into Sungai Buloh with or without a trial, so that they will understand how life is for Anwar Ibrahim and the many political opponents they have incarcerate….and how our lives have been changed for the worse by what they do in the name of government.

But we cannot allow our hearts to rule our minds when we are talking about the future of our people and our nation. We have much to lose if we do.

When compared to what Najib and his band of thieves now have to ensure their victory in the coming general elections, we have nothing on our side. Nothing much except the belief that what we are doing is the right thing…..but sometimes, doing the right thing is enough to win wars…what more an election.