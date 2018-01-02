IN VIOLENT, BLOOD-DRENCHED VIDEO, 25-YEAR-OLD MALAY MILITANT CALLS ON HIS RACE TO ‘LAUNCH JIHAD IN OWN COUNTRY IF THEY CANNOT JOIN IS’

A MALAYSIAN member of the Islamic State who had previously kept a low profile has emerged with a call for supporters of the terror group to launch attacks on their own countries.

Muhammad Aqif Heusen Rahizat, 25, known as Abu Sufyan Malayzi to his comrades, appeared in a video along with Singaporean terrorist, Abu Akil Al Singapuri, urging others to launch attacks in the name of Allah if they cannot join IS in Syria.

“Allah has ordered you to launch jihad in your own country.

“If you face obstacles to hijrah (migrate) to the land of Iraq and Sham then Allah has opened to all of you the land of jihad in your own country.

“You have no reason (to say) you are left out from defending your religion,” said Aqif at minute 2:34.

Abu Akil urged compatriots in other countries to be strong and be firm.

He ordered them to slay the enemy of Allah wherever they found them, from East Asia to West Africa.

The video ended with three IS members shooting dead three individuals in red uniforms whom they claimed were enemies of Islam. Short clips of bomb-making and explosions, as well as attacks carried out by IS “soldiers of Islam” were slotted in between the duo’s message and the execution.

Photographs of individuals who had killed people in Paris to serve the IS cause were shown in the dying seconds of the video.

The video was uploaded on IS official media Khayr Wilayah on December 30.

Intelligence sources said Aqif left Malaysia in December 2013 to join Ajnad Al Syam, a terror group that counted among its members former Kedah PAS member Mohd Lotfi Ariffin, who was killed in September 2014. After Lotfi’s death, Aqif and a few other Malaysians went on to join IS.

Aqif had also persuaded his brother Muhammad Afiq Heusen Rahizat to join him in spreading terror.

Afiq left Malaysia for Syria in 2014 and was killed the same year during a bomb attack launched by United States army at the border of Iraq and Syria.

“He was also active in recruiting Malaysians to join IS through his social media account in the same year. The account however went dormant in 2015,” said a source.

Aqif’s recruits include Ummi Kalsom Bahak, a woman who was detained under The Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012 in October 2014.

Ummi was arrested at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport 2. Ummi was charged with an offence linked to terrorism and sentenced to two years’ imprisonment.

She was to have married Aqif, whom law enforcers have been unable to track down.

He is believed to have fled with fellow Malaysian IS members to Abu Kamal on the border of Syria and Iraq, after IS’ defeat in Raqqah, Syria last year.

