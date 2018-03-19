IN THEIR FEAR & HATRED FOR THE CHINESE, THE MALAYS DOOM THEMSELVES: GE14 IS NOW FOR NAJIB & HADI TO LOSE

PRIME Minister Najib Razak has it all going into battle in late April.

He has foreign experts, who have used big data and other analytics to help foreign politicians, win the 14th general election (GE14).

He has the power of incumbency that allows him to use the machinery of the state and the media to dish out goodies and if need be, inspire or even instil fear in the hearts of Malaysians.

He is supreme in Umno and does not have to worry about warlords trying to undermine him. The likes of Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and Hishammuddin Hussein are too weak to mount any leadership challenge.

But the main reason Najib and his advisers believe that victory will be theirs at GE14 is the chummy and strong relationship that the Umno president has forged with PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang

This friendship will deliver what Umno and Barisan Nasional (BN) desire most: three-cornered fights in all constituencies in the peninsula.

On paper at least, by fielding candidates in 130 federal seats, PAS hopes to play the role of spoiler and pull away votes from the Malay electorate that would have gone to – Pakatan Harapan.

At the very least, PAS leaders do not want the party rank-and-file to follow their heart and vote for the PH candidate. They believe this scenario could happen if there are straight fights between BN and PH.

So, the directives have been sent down by the PAS leadership to local divisions to field candidates and ensure that there are three-cornered fights across Peninsular Malaysia.

What is driving Hadi’s strategy?

A combination of disdain for PH and a belief that a BN victory will ensure continued Malay political supremacy and keep non-Muslims on the sidelines.

Also the confidence that the Malay-Muslim ground will support such an alliance to run the government against one that is more multiracial and diverse in political beliefs.

And the belief that most Malaysians have no regard for a Dr Mahathir Mohamad-Anwar Ibrahim pact going into GE14.

Will it succeed?

The numbers show it is an uphill battle for PH with Dr Mahathir’s Bersatu and Amanah to win over the Malay-Muslim ground from the better known Umno and PAS.

And that is enough for the prime minister and his newfound ally Hadi.

