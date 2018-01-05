IN THE END, ALL OF AZMIN’S SMALL-TIME, SMALL-BOY TANTRUMS TO REPLACE DR M AS PM BACKFIRE ON HIMSELF: MAHATHIR SET TO BE NAMED HARAPAN’S PM ‘WITHOUT CONDITIONS’, REVEALS PKR VEEP

PETALING JAYA – There will be no conditions set for former prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad to be interim PM if Pakatan Harapan forms the federal goverment in the coming general election.

PKR vice-president Xavier Jeyakumar said this when met by reporters after the PH presidential council meeting today.

Previously, PKR had set three conditions to be met for it to agree to Mahathir being interim PM if PH won in GE14.

The first condition was for the immediate release of de facto opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim and for Mahathir to step aside for Anwar to be PM within six to 12 months.

The second was for PKR to be allocated the most number of parliamentary seats — at least 60 — and the third was for Mahathir to agree to reform key institutions in the country.

Mahathir, who is PH’s chairman, told reporters today that announcements woud be made at the PH convention regarding party and general election-related issues.

“You will hear about it at the convention this Sunday. So please come,” he said.

He said it was too early to announce general election candidates as PH wants to avoid disputes.

“If we announce it early, we’re afraid there could be a boxing match (tak nak orang bertumbuk),” he said.

He said the announcement of a PM candidate was likely to take place after the convention.

Mahathir also dismissed rumours indicating that Anwar had disagreed with Mahathir being the PM candidate.

“You can take it as rumours, but you will hear about it at the convention,” he said.

The PH will be holding its second convention this Sunday at the Ideal Convention Centre, Shah Alam, this Sunday.

– FMT

.