IN SLAP TO THE ENTIRE CIVIL SERVICE, MACC CHIEF BACK IN SEX SCANDAL FRYING PAN: ‘THEY MARRIED WITHOUT APPROVAL FROM MUSLIM REGISTRAR’ – REPORT SAYS DZULKIFLI’S SECOND MARRIAGE WITH DIVORCEE NOW UNDER REVIEW

THE marriage of Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief commissioner Dzulkifli Ahmad with a woman he allegedly had an affair with is under review by the Kota Baru Shariah High Court, a source said.

Neither the couple nor their representatives are required to be in court for the review, which commences today under shariah judge Norhasney Ridhwan.

The source attached to the shariah court said Dzulkifli and the woman were married in Kota Baru on January 24.

A day later, they went to the Lower Shariah Court to pay a RM250 fine for violating the Islamic Family Law (Kelantan) Enactment, the source said.

Under the enactment, Muslim marriages must obtain approval from the Muslim marriages and divorces registrar under the Kelantan Islamic Religious Affairs Department.

“They married without approval from the Muslim marriages and divorces registrar,” the source said.

Dzulkifli had been under investigation for the penal code offence of enticing a married woman with the intent of having illicit intercourse, the penalty for which is up to two years in jail, a fine, or both.

Last year, a series of video clips had surfaced of him holidaying in Bali with a woman who was not his wife.

The MACC chief had not denied the affair and had called the allegations “attacks” and “dirty tactics” employed in retaliation to the anti-graft agency’s aggressive pursuit of corruption cases.

The police investigation has been closed due to lack of evidence, Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said in a written reply to Puchong MP Gobind Singh Deo last week in Parliament.

Zahid said investigation papers had been sent to the public prosecutor twice in October last year, but the papers were returned to the police – the first time for further action and the final time to indicate the case was closed.

THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

