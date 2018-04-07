IN SHOCK U-TURN, COPS CLEAR POWERFUL UMNO BIGWIG RIZALMAN OF DRUGS CHARGE: ‘OUR STRIPS WERE TOO SENSITIVE’

KUALA LUMPUR – Kuala Lumpur police chief Commissioner Datuk Seri Mazlan Lazim confirmed today that Umno Bandar Tun Razak division chief Datuk Rizalman Mokhtar’s (pix) urine sample had come back from Hospital Kuala Lumpur as negative for drugs.

Mazlan said the first urine test was conducted by the police and added that the strip the police used is too sensitive.

“Our test strips are too sensitive but the second test which was done at HKL showed that his urine was negative and their decision is final as they are professionals,” he said.

Mazlan added that the nine other people who were arrested with the Rizalman have not got their results from the hospital yet.

MEANWHILE, according to The Star:

Official police letter showing Rizalman tested negative for drugs goes viral

KUALA LUMPUR: An official letter from the Kuala Lumpur Police, which has since gone viral on social media, appears to show that Datuk Rizalman Mokhtar’s (pic) urine sample tested negative for drugs.

The letter indicated that, after the initial test at the night club where he was detained, the urine sample of the Bandar Tun Razak Umno division chief was sent to the Kuala Lumpur Hospital’s Pathology Unit for further testing.

Signed by Kuala Lumpur Narcotic Crime Investigation Department (NCID) chief Asst Comm Adnan Azizon, the letter also said that the case is considered closed and no further action required.

When contacted, Kuala Lumpur police chief Comm Datuk Seri Mazlan Lazim said the investigation officer from Dang Wangi police district headquarters had sent the urine sample from Rizalman in a professional manner.

“It was then sent to the Pathology unit at Kuala Lumpur Hospital.

“As the case is of public interest, the police asked the hospital to expedite the testing,” he said on Saturday.

He added that the hospital’s pathology unit concluded that his urine tested negative for drugs.

“We have referred the matter to the state Prosecution director.

“The Prosecution director has also concluded that no further action is required on Rizalman,” he said, adding that the urine tests for Rizalman’s nine friends have not been concluded.

Comm Mazlan refuted claims that Rizalman was entrapped, saying that the police have conducted the investigation in a fair and transparent manner.

“Everything was conducted based on standard operating procedures. We have also sent the letter on the case to Rizalman,” he said.

The Star earlier reported that an Umno division chief was detained at a karaoke joint in Jalan Imbi, Kuala Lumpur, at about 2am on Monday (April 2), in a joint operation by police and the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

They were investigating an anonymous tip that the outlet was operating without a licence.

Sources said a urine test was conducted on a suspect and it came back positive for methamphetamine (syabu) and amphetamine.

Rizalman then held a packed press conference, admitting that he was the one detained, but insisted that he was a victim of a ploy to sabotage his chances of contesting in the polls.

“I have been trapped because I don’t take drugs. As far as I am concerned, I was drinking coffee or Nescafe,” he said.

Rizalman however, did not want to point any finger at anyone specifically, saying that in politics there were many enemies who could come from all sorts of angles.

ACCORDING to Malaysiakini:

Stop attacking me, Rizalman says after being cleared of drugs

Bandar Tun Razak Umno chief Rizalman Mokhtar wants the attacks against him on social media to cease after he was cleared of consuming drugs.

“I request that all quarters stop circulating attacks and slander against me through social media.

“I hope this statement can clear my name, my family and Umno/BN,” he said in a statement today.

On Monday, Rizalman was arrested at a Kuala Lumpur nightclub after initially testing positive for drugs.

Rizalman was mocked on social media after claiming that he only drank coffee at the nightclub.

His urine sample was later sent to a laboratory for verification, which showed he tested negative for drugs.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Mazlan Lazim today confirmed that a lab report on Rizalman testing negative for drugs, which had been circulating on social media, was authentic.

Rizalman had previously claimed he was set up, questioning why the MACC had joined police in the drug raid.

Police had also said the operation was initiated by MACC.

In his statement today, Rizalman said he was grateful for the latest results, and thanked the police and the MACC.

“My focus now is to continue with my political service and also help BN in Bandar Tun Razak to face the 14th general election,” he said.

Police said no further action will be taken against Rizalman in light of the latest test results.

– Sundaily / ANN / MKINI