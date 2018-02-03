IN SHOCK ATTACK AGAINST DR M & SITI HASMAH, KU NAN CROSSES THE LINE: ‘ARE THEY OUT TO GET PITY VOTES – WE DON’T NEED OLD FOGEYS LIKE THEM, SITI HASMAH CAN’T EVEN WALK’ – UMNO MP TELLS PUTRAJAYA

Federal Territories Minister Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor felt pity for ‘old’ Dr Mahathir Mohamad and his wife Dr Siti Hasmah Mohamad Ali over their recent visit to a pasar malam in Putrajaya.

“I pity him when he visited the pasar malam, he’s an old man. We saw (that) especially Siti Hasmah who can’t even walk, she needs people to hold her.

“Why was he doing that? Why was he visiting the pasar malam? We don’t know.”

“I don’t understand why they are doing (these) sorts of things. Was he trying to get some pity?” he said after attending the 1Federal Territories Luncheon in Titiwangsa.

On Jan 30, Pakatan Harapan chairperson Mahathir shared on social media his experience during the pasar malam visit.

Both he and Siti Hasmah appeared to be welcomed and greeted warmly by both the business community and the customers there.

However, Tengku Adnan, who is better known as Ku Nan, said he is unfazed by the popularity of the former premier.

“We always in communication with all pasar malam business people as well as the people who go to pasar malam. The majority of the people who go to pasar malam are not my voters anyway,” he said.

“I am not concerned,” he said.

He also added that he is “okay” if the former premier were to decide to contest in Putrajaya.

– M’kini

.