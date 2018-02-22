IN ELABORATE STING, QUICK-THINKING 20-YEAR-OLD CAMERAMAN GETS HIS REVENGE ON RUTHLESS HIGHWAY ROBBER

KAJANG – A thief who tried to sell a stolen digital camera belonging to a local news portal photographer was apprehended by the victim who posed as a buyer.

Selangor CID chief SAC Fadzil Ahmat said on Feb 18, at about 2.30pm, the 20-year-old photographer attached to local news portal Malaysian Gazette, stopped near the Nilai toll plaza after his motorcycle ran out of petrol.

“The victim was approached by a biker who offered to help push his bike.

“When they reached the Silk Highway, the suspect stopped his motorcycle and suddenly whipped out a parang which he pointed at the victim’s neck before snatching his valuables,” he said today.

The victim subsequently lodged a police report and following an investigation, a CID team from Sepang police headquarters arrested three suspects at a petrol station at Bukit Dukung, Sungai Long, Kajang today.

“The suspects were arrested at 4pm while trying to sell the camera,” he added.

He said the three suspects, aged between 19 and 37, were from Taman Sungai Besi Indah, Taman Sri Serdang, and Kampung Sungai Ramal.

Police seized three mobile phones and the victim’s Nikon camera.

It is learnt that the victim posed as a “buyer” upon learning that his digital camera was put up for sale on an online shopping website, Mudah.com.

The victim then negotiated with the suspect and agreed to buy the digital camera for RM3,500 at the petrol station located at Bukit Dukung.

The suspect together with his two accomplices were nabbed subsequently during the transaction at the petrol station.

Fadzil advised online shoppers to be always wary and to check the authenticity of the products on sale.

The case is being investigated under Section 392 of the Penal Code for robbery.

– http://www.thesundaily.my

.