‘I’M 81, YOU’RE 92, WE HAVE TO LEARN TO LET IT GO’ – EX-SARAWAK NO.2 GEORGE CHAN TELLS DR M

At the age of 92, Dr Mahathir Mohamad, who helmed the nation for more than two decades, has been named Pakatan Harapan’s candidate for the prime minister’s post should the opposition coalition win federal power in the coming general election.

However, former Sarawak deputy chief minister Dr George Chan Hong Nam believes that the nonagenarian should retire from politics.

“There is a time and place for everything,” he was quoted as saying by the Borneo Post.

“When our time has passed, we should not try to come back. Our time has passed because the way we think is out of touch with a lot of things happening on the ground,” he added.

According to the 81-year-old former Supp president, Mahathir deserved a good rest following his immense contribution to the nation.

“So we have to learn to let go. I mean he (Mahathir) has done so much for the country. So he should relax and enjoy life.

“He deserves to have a good retirement as he has done so much for the country,” he said.

Mahathir has repeatedly stressed that he would merely be an interim prime minister.

The former premier chose to return to the political ring and work with his former adversaries in the opposition to “save Malaysia from the wrongdoings” of Prime Minister Najib Abdul Razak.

Najib, however, has denied the corruption allegations against him and accused his former protégé of conspiring to topple him from power.

The prime minister’s supporters have claimed that Mahathir wants to engineer the political ascension of his son, Mukhriz.

Meanwhile, Chan urged national leaders to curb various elements of extremism in the country as these could harm the social fabric on which Malaysia was founded upon.

“There are some (elements of) extremism in Peninsular Malaysia and the leaders don’t seem to stop; otherwise, they should be put somewhere.

“It should be made clear that some of these forms of extremism should not be allowed in the country. Don’t use religious and racial sentiments.

“It’s very sad that our country is moving that way,” he added, warning that it could create division among the various communities.

