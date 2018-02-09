IGP ALL A FLUTTER OVER MACC CHIEF’S SEX CASE: AFTER GIVING THE ‘GREEN LIGHT’, TOP COP CHICKENS OUT OF MEETING GHAFAR BABA’S SON TO GIVE UPDATE ON DZULKIFLI’S SCANDAL

Former Umno man Tamrin Ghafar failed to meet inspector-general of police Mohamad Fuzi Harun today to get updates on the probe against MACC chief commissioner Dzulkifli Ahmad.

Speaking to reporters outside Bukit Aman in the evening, the son of former deputy prime minister Ghafar Baba, said he turned up at the police headquarters after being given the “green light” from Fuzi’s office yesterday.

However, when he went today, he was told that Fuzi could not meet him as the police chief had to attend the World Urban Forum (WUF) at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre.

“My question is, if he (Fuzi) had known that he has to attend WUF today, why did he ask me to come?

“To me, this is not right. The WUF invite must have been extended at least a month ago, so what are the chances of him (Fuzi) not knowing? I think this is a mere excuse,” Tamrin said.

Also present were blogger Shahbudin Husin and Bersatu Supreme Council member Zahid Mat Arip. They went inside the police headquarters about 4.50pm and came out about an hour later.

Tamrin said he will follow-up with Fuzi (photo) on the matter.

“Looks like I will have to write to the IGP saying I’m disappointed and unhappy that today’s meeting did not take place.”

Earlier in the day, Tamrin went to the MACC headquarters to file a complaint and hand in a letter regarding Dzulkifli.

Fuzi last spoke about the probe against Dzulkifli on Dec 6 last year, where he said the investigation will be wrapped up in a week’s time.

Dzulkifli is being investigated under Section 498 of the Penal Code for allegedly enticing a married woman. This following the circulation of three short video clips of him travelling overseas with the woman.

The investigation papers of the case has been handed to the Attorney-General’s Chambers three times, but it has been rejected and returned every time.

Previously, Puchong MP Gobind Sing

– M’kini

