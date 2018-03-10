IF NAJIB THINKS BANNING BERSATU WILL HELP HIM WIN, HE HAS LOST: WE HAVE PLAN B & PLAN C – MAHATHIR ASSURES MALAYSIANS

BERSATU and its Pakatan Harapan partners have prepared a “Plan B” and “Plan C” to deal with the possibility of it being deregistered ahead of the 14th general election, said party chairman Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

Dr Mahathir said plans have been drawn up to deal with such an event, following the Registrar of Societies’ (RoS) recent statement that Bersatu risks deregistration.

“We have plans to deal with the possibility (of deregistration). We have a Plan B, Plan C. We will activate these plans depending on the decision by RoS,” Dr Mahathir told reporters in Tanah Merah, Kelantan, today.

Dr Mahathir, who is also PH’s prime minister designate, said Bersatu will seek the help of coalition partners PKR, DAP and Amanah in the case it gets deregistered.

Yesterday, RoS gave Bersatu 30 days to respond to its requests for documents to complete its investigations, or face deregistration.

It was reported that Bersatu has been ordered to present the minutes of its meetings, as well as financial documents, including those from its branches and division levels.

Bersatu, which was formed in 2016, has been facing troubles with RoS since last year.

Last month, party president Muhyiddin Yassin said Bersatu’s constitution stipulates that branches only need to hold annual general meetings a year after their formation.

PH has applied to be registered, but RoS said the process is being held up due to its investigations into Bersatu.

Dr Mahathir has again accused RoS of holding up PH’s registration, saying the agency is being manipulated by Prime Minister Najib Razak’s administration.

PH has become the chief nemesis to Najib and the ruling Barisan Nasional coalition as GE14 looms.

“If they (RoS) can make a decision, it will give us time to prepare properly for the elections. These delays are meant to hamper PH’s operations,” said Dr Mahathir.

“It is Najib’s agenda. He cannot win cleanly and honestly. He can only win through these tricks.”

Najib’s deputy, Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, today refuted the allegations, saying BN has not interfered in RoS’ work.

Zahid urged Bersatu to follow RoS’ instructions to furnish it with the required documents, which also include those related to the party’s AGM.

–THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

