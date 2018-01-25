IF MACC CHIEF IS GUILTY OF ILLICIT SEX WITH MARRIED WOMAN WHILE ON DUTY, CHARGE HIM APANDI: WHY THE SILENCE, IMAGINE HOW ASHAMED MACC STAFF MUST FEEL – DAP DEMANDS ANSWERS FROM AG, IGP

A DAP lawmaker today questioned what has happened to the investigations against the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission chief who was alleged to have enticed a married woman.

Gobind Singh Deo urged Inspector-General of Police Mohamed Fuzi Harun to state what has become of the probe into the video clips which allegedly featured MACC chief Dzulkifli Ahmad with a married woman in Bali last year.

Gobind pointed out that according to a media report in November last year, the Attorney-General had returned the file to the police for further investigation.

He also said that the IGP was quoted as saying: “We submitted three times. We now need to investigate further, following the instruction given to us.”

“After that, things appear to have gone silent. I want to know why,” Gobind said in a statement.

The police are investigating the graft buster under Section 498 of the Penal Code for allegedly enticing a married woman.

Fuzi had in early December last year said that police would wrap up the case in a week after having submitted investigation papers to the Attorney-General’s office which were rejected.

Gobind said if the police can wrap up investigations so quickly into “big and complicated” cases such as that involving land in Jalan Semarak, wawhy s there a delay into the probe over the videoclips?

“It is pertinent to note that the IGP is also reported to have said in that same report that (MACC chief commissioner Dzulkifli Ahmad) ‘would be called whenever possible’ to have his statement recorded.

“I ask that the IGP state whether or not a statement has been taken from Dzulkifli until now to assist in the probe,” he said.

– https://www.themalaysianinsight.com

