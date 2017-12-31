‘I DO NOT NEED FOR TUN TO SAY SORRY TO ME’ – HE HAS HAMMERED HARAPAN INTO A CREDIBLE, VIABLE ALTERNATIVE GOVT, WHICH WEAK ANWAR & UNDER-TALENTED AZMIN CAN NEVER DO

I do not need for Tun to say sorry to me for whatever it is that he has done in the name of government. I am 71 and Tun is 91. What need is there for either of us to have to say sorry to the other for what we have done in Life? We are all humans and everyone of us have done wrong somewhere at sometime of our lives.

Has Tun done more wrong then me? So what if Tun has? If all the people I have done wrong to were to come knocking at my door in Fitzroy today, when I am 71, what do you think will happen? You think they will feel any better after I have apologise to them for my mistakes? Do yo think I will feel better for apologising for my mistakes? Huh!

I, better then any one else, know the wrongs I have done and to whom I have done those wrongs. So how do I live with myself knowing all that? I can only speak for myself….an this is what I try to do….try to do, because I do not know if I am succeeding or I will ever succeed in doing the things I am trying to do.

Knowing the things I have done in my life – good or bad…at 71…what I now trying to do is to go on with the rest of my life the best way I can. Take care of my love ones and where I can, be there for my children if they need me, and generally try to be a decent man. And while I am doing all that….I write about the things I care about …about corruption in Malaysia, about corrupt leaders and about the others things that matters to me in Malaysia and anywhere else around me. And if, while I am doing all this, some one comes knocking at my door to ask me to apologise for some wrong I have done them in the past….I will them to f**k off…because in my mind I know that I have made peace with myself and am now trying, to the best of my ability, to try to live the rest of my life as I think fit. It may not be the right way to live my life in as far as you are concern….but I am comfortable with the life I choose to live. And at 71, that is all that matters to me.

The same goes for Tun Dr Mahatrhir. How many 91 year old man have you seen doing the things he now does? Every waking moment of his life is now devoted to fighting our battles for us. He is tireless in making people understand the need to get Najib and Umno out of government. He travels all over the nation speaking to any one who will listen to him…telling them that the time for change has to be now…. for another term in government for Najib and Umno will doom our future, our children and our nation beyond recovery….and all this he does for what?

To be prime minister again? Perish that thought! The man is 91 years old!

At 71 I have a routine everyday, which, if I do not follow, karma will bite me in the rear by the end of the day. If I do not have enough sleep, do not eat the right food, do not have a rest in the afternoon or enough sleep at night…any of these things and more….I will regret not doing because the physical and mental toll on me will simply blow me away by the time I go to sleep….and to recover, will take me the best part of the next day…if not more.

Now see what Tun Dr Mahathir is doing today.

He leads the opposition. He is the glues that holds the opposition together and gives it substance and direction. He leads by example, do my example and articulates our grievances and our aspirations with clarity and firmness in a manner we can identify with. In Tun we see all our passion for change coalesce into a tangible identity ….one that is positive. The opposition led by Tun now brings fear to the Umno led Barisan Nasional government….and that fear is real. Not perceived or conceived by smoke or mirrors …..day by day, this Barisan Nasional government is beggining to understand that PRU 14 has already been lost to them. All that is left for them is to work out in their dedak infested minds by how much will they lose PRU 14. I only have this to say to that….by any margin that this BN government loses…it will never be enough!

Of course Tun Mahathir is not alone in this. He has Lim Kit Siang – free, alive and well by his side to fight the good fight with him against Najib and his government of thieves. He has Anwar Ibrahim…albeit physically in Sungai Buloh, but in mind and in spirit, Anwar is with Tun Mahathir too. And many many others who will willingly do what they must to defeat corruption, arrogance and greed.

All this is what the opposition under a Pakatan Harapan led by Tun Dr Mahathir has become. A credible, effective choice to do government after PRU 14. After Barisan Nasional!

And still today there are some of you who wants Tun Dr Mahathir to apologise.

You want Tun to apologise? Why is that going to make you feel better? Is that going to make you take arms against a dedak infested BN government? Come on…let us move forward. The good old Doctor, by his deeds today, has done more then apologise…he has begun the process of real change. He has done this by leading from the front and has continued to lead from the front without any consideration or quarters given to the fact that he is old….very very old. He is at an age when personal considerations should take precedence over national ones, personal needs and wants should come first before anything or anyone else…..but not to Tun Dr Mahathir. He knows that Malaysia’s needs are bigger then his. He knows that no one, not even Tun Dr Mahathir, can rest until our nation is free from the clutches of this devious, despicable, detestable Najib Razak and his cohorts.

So for those of you who are still holding out for an apology (if the one he gave yesterday is still not enough!) or for a contrite Tun Dr Mahathir ……I have this to say.

Go away…begone….go hide under a tempering. We do not need you. We do want you. We are done with you. Let those of us who wants to win the war against corruption, dedak and arrogance march behind Tun Dr Mahathir, Lim Kit Siang, Anwar Ibrahim and Pakatan Harapan. We do not know yet if we will win the war…but the battle have begun and already we are winning what battles we have fought….and when we have won enough battles….the war will be won. That we are confident of doing when our leader is a 91 year old Tun Dr Mahathir who, by his deeds, has hold true to his maxim “CAKAP SERUPA BIKIN”.

Tabek Tun.