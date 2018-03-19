‘I AM A DOCTORATE IN LAW, I KNOW WHAT I AM TALKING ABOUT’: RAIS YATIM WARNS NAJIB & CO TO ACT AGAINST JHO LOW & 1MDB BEFORE IT’S TOO LATE

Former information minister Rais Yatim is a man known for his mastery of the Malay language and love for flowery prose.

In just one sentence, however, Rais recently caused a stir when he took to Twitter and took to task Communications and Multimedia Salleh Said Keruak’s for his statement that all claims related to the Equanimity superyacht linked to controversial businessperson Low Taek Jho or Jho Low, were unverified and unproven.

In an interview with Malaysiakini, Rais reminded his critics that he has a doctorate in law and as such had valid personal concerns over the apparent disregard for principles of law on issues related to Jho Low and 1MDB.