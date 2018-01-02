HOW NOW NAJIB? AFTER MOCKING FLOOD-HIT PENANG, HUNDREDS EVACUATED FROM PM’S PAHANG HOME STATE, JOHOR & TERENGGANU

Scores of people have been evacuated to flood relief centres after floods hit districts in Johor, Pahang, and Terengganu.

In Johor, flooding was reported in at least three districts namely Mersing, Kota Tinggi and Segamat.

In Mersing at least 203 people have been evacuted as of 10PM according to Bernama.

Meanwhile, at least 34 people were evacuated in Kuantan. Pahang as of 7PM, while 55 people were forced to out of their homes by rising waters in Dungun, Terengganu this evening.

The flooding occurred amid the northeast monsoon season, which is expected to last until March.

