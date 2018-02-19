HOW MANY CHINESE ARE THERE IN KEDAH? YET FEARING TO GO HEAD TO HEAD WITH MAHATHIR, UNDER-PERFORMING MB AHMAD BASHAH PINS BLAME ON DAP – ‘THEY HAVE NEVER CHANGED, MALAYS HAVE TO CHANGE TO AGREE WITH THEM’

KEDAH Menteri Besar Ahmad Bashah Md Hanipah is careful with his words.

He does not want to minimise the influence of Dr Mahathir Mohamad, arguably the most famous product of the state.

And yet, he is not interested in jumping on the bandwagon of political pundits and pollsters who believe that Barisan Nasional’s hold on Kedah is tenuous, given that Dr Mahathir is expected to lead the opposition charge in the state.

Bashah said when the 14th general election dust has settled, BN would have a two-thirds majority in the state assembly.

The top Umno politician said Dr Mahathir’s role in developing the state and Malaysia could not be denied.

“There are still people who feel nostalgic when it comes to Dr Mahathir. He was party president, and then became prime minister.

“No one denies his deeds – I do not. But when we talk about the party and political principles, we cannot agree with his agenda.

“I would like to tell Kedahans that the opposition, especially DAP, has never changed. Maybe, others have changed to agree with them,” he told The Malaysian Insight.

Based on the state BN’s analysis, said Bashah, the people adored Dr Mahathir, but they would not compromise the future of the nation, religion and race.

A key figure in Kedah politics for more than 20 years, the five-term Bakar Bata incumbent won the state seat in 1998 when the state fell to the opposition for the first time in history.

Bashah was made menteri besar after Mukhriz Mahathir was removed by Prime Minister Najib Razak’s administration, following his persistent criticism of the 1Malaysia Development Bhd scandal.

Bashah believes that the state will remain in BN’s hands after GE14, despite predictions by an analyst that Pakatan Harapan will wrest Kedah from BN and Umno in the polls, said to be called in late April or early May.

“They are fighting over seats, and this creates factions in the (opposition) coalition. The truth is, they are not able to reach a consensus.”

Research house Ilham Centre said PH would be able to counter the influence of BN and PAS in Kedah, following the opposition pact’s announcement on parliamentary seat distribution among its four parties.

Bersatu candidates will contest in Langkawi, Jerlun, Kubang Pasu, Jerai, Pendang and Baling, while PKR will fly the PH flag in Alor Star, Kuala Kedah, Sungai Petani, Padang Serai, Kulim Bandar Baharu and Merbok.

Amanah is expected to field candidates in Padang Terap, Sik and Pokok Sena.

Below are excerpts from Bashah’s interview with The Malaysian Insight.

Q: What is your take on the analysis by Ilham Centre that Umno-BN is no longer strong in Kedah because of infighting?

Bashah: First of all, what is the basis of the analysis? Infighting happens in all parties. In Kedah, the infighting is worse in PH. They are fighting over seats, and this creates factions in the coalition.

Bersatu wants to be the dominant party in PH, but has failed to get blessings from others, especially PKR. We know this because we have the information. They behave like they are chummy with each other, but they are suspicious of one another.

As for infighting in BN, yes, there were times we faced that, but currently, Umno-BN is solid, and we believe we are at our full strength and we are prepared for GE14.

Q: How do you see the sentiment on the ground towards Dr Mahathir and Bersatu, especially when the former prime minister is said to be preparing to contest in Kedah?

Bashah: There are still people who feel nostalgic when it comes to Dr Mahathir. He was party president, and then became prime minister. No one denies his deeds.

Based on our analysis, the people on the ground have the same opinion. “Sayang tetap sayang”, but they will not compromise when it touches on the future of the nation, religion and race.

During the time Anwar Ibrahim was sacked, the situation was far worse. Many were upset, but they remained loyal to BN because they loved the coalition, and not merely because of Dr Mahathir. We will continue to support and defend BN because we love the coalition.

Q: What is Umno’s strategy to counter support for Dr Mahathir in GE14?

Bashah: Make the people a priority, and solve their issues as much as we can. The opposition has nothing to offer the people, and only repeats the same issues to make people angry. The opposition in Kedah is now in panic mode, and is only putting up a brave front for its supporters.

Q: In GE14, which party do you see as being the one to give Umno a tough fight?

Bashah: I feel PAS is still the dominant opposition party in Kedah. They remain Umno’s true and real contender.

I am not setting aside the threat from others, but in Kedah, traditionally, it will be the fight between Umno and PAS. I still feel that it will be that way in the next general election.

Q: There will probably be three-cornered fights in GE14. Will this give BN the advantage?

Bashah: Based on our analysis, BN will be able to get a two-thirds majority in GE14.

