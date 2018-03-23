HOW LOW CAN NAJIB & CO GO – NOW, IT’S AGAINST ISLAM FOR AN OLD MAN LIKE DR M TO BE PM: UPSET HE COULDN’T HUMILIATE A VERY ALERT MAHATHIR ON HIS AGE, UUM DON SAYS DR M NOT FIT TO LEAD ‘AS PER QURANIC VERSES’
Political analyst Kamarul Zaman Yusoff has hit back at those who claimed he was intimidated by Dr Mahathir Mohamad, who made an unexpected appearance at a forum in Shah Alam, where he was one of the panellists discussing if the former premier is too old to be the head of government again.
Kamarul Zaman claimed that it was Mahathir who should have been braver.
“There are widespread allegations on social media accompanied by photos which portrayed me as being meek by his side, as though I had peed myself in fear as soon as Mahathir arrived at the forum. This is untrue.
“Mahathir’s attempt to show his courage by challenging me to criticise him to his face on social media is amusing, because if he was really brave he should have answered Sinar Harian‘s invitation to be part of the forum from its onset as a panellist, not appear halfway…
“I had hoped for a question from the audience that would have allowed me to criticise Mahathir to his face; unfortunately, the opportunity for the audience to speak was closed in a manner that I was told was unfair,” he added in a Facebook posting this morning.
The Universiti Utara Malaysia (UUM) professor also pointed out he had told Mahathir that spiritually, the latter was not fit to be prime minister, as per Quranic verses which state the frailty of men in their old age.
He also asked if Mahathir could lead effectively the DAP dominated Pakatan Harapan, and why he was willing to be prime minister again despite previously backing Bersatu president Muhyiddin Yassin for the job.
Midway through the forum, Mahathir gatecrashed the Shah Alam event and in a Twitter posting said, “I am here guys. Say it to my face.”
Before Mahathir arrived, Kamarul Zaman had cited 10 criteria for a person to be the prime minister, and claimed that Mahathir only satisfied two – the legal and intellectual criteria.
In his posting today, the professor accused Mahathir of being hypocritical about the state of his health.
“I was shocked by Mahathir’s hypocrisy, giving a positive image of his health to the public, but during the meal after the event ended, I heard him complain about his tight ceramah schedule and how he was forced to wait till late at night because he was always put as the last speaker and so on,” he said.
As for those mocking him on social media, Kamarul Zaman responded with the Malay idiom “ada ubi ada batas“, which means that bad deeds will be paid in kind.
MEANWHILE, according to The Sun Daily:
Panellist slams Tun M for gatecrashing forum
PUTRAJAYA: Malaysian Political Analysis (Mapan) director Dr Kamarul Zaman Yusoff has criticised former premier Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad for gatecrashing the forum organised by Malay daily Sinar Harian, yesterday.
In his Facebook posting, today, Kamarul Zaman said Mahathir should have been braver by replying to the Malay daily when it invited him to be part of the forum as a panellist.
“The widely-propagated allegations across social media, which were accompanied by photographs suggesting that I was intimidated and looked weak beside him, that I am supposed to be frustrated after he had attended the discourse was absolutely untrue.
“In my opinion, Mahathir’s attempt to display his bravado by challenging me on his Facebook page to criticise him in his face is something amusing because if he was really brave he should have accepted the Sinar Harian invitation to participate in the discourse from the beginning instead of appearing midway through the event and given the opportunity to speak,” he said.
However, Kamarul Zaman also claimed that the forum organisers were unfair as opportunities for the audience to ask questions which would have enabled him to criticise the PPBM chairman was not forthcoming.
“I was also surprised by Mahathir’s hypocracy when he gave a positive picture of his health to the audience, but right after the ceremony ended, I heard himself complaining about his tight schedule and how he had to wait until late at night during forum because he is often placed as the last speaker and so on.”
He also opined that the forum was set up to promote Mahathir as the organisers stated in their invite to him that the topic “Is Tun M too old to be PM?” is to assess Mahathir’s strength.
“I am very well aware that the moderator, Nazri Kahar, is an admirer of Mahathir and critic of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak, and this is evident from the questions given an hour before the forum began which compares a more corrupt young character with an innovative old character.
Kamarul Zaman who is also Universiti Utara Malaysia (UUM) lecturer said that he told the audience that Mahathir among others was unfit to be the premier spiritually by quoting several verses of the Holy Quran.
“Although I was aware of the possibility that this discourse would be biased, I decided to be present to allow me to furnish some additional facts about Mahathir’s ability to become the Prime Minister.
“For that purpose, I listed 10 benchmarks to assess Tun Dr Mahathir’s ability, involving legal, physical, genetic, mental, psychological, moral, demographical, intellectual, philosophical and spiritual aspects,” he said adding that Mahathir only passed two aspects being legal and intellectual criteria.
He also questioned Mahathir on his willingness to become the Prime Minister despite having earmarked and announced Bersatu president Muhyiddin Yassin for the job previously.
Kamarul Zaman was one of three panellists at the forum discussing whether Mahathir was too old to be prime minister.
The other two panellists were psychologist Prof Datuk Dr Mat Saat Mohd Baki and Fitness Malaysia instructor Kevin Zahri Abdul Ghaffar. a fitness guru and a psychologist.
Midway through the forum, Mahathir gatecrashed the Shah Alam event and in a Twitter, the posting said, “I am here guys. Say it to my face”.
The 93-year-old received a standing ovation when he gatecrashed the forum.
“I am willing to become prime minister because I was forced to do so … When I retired, I thought I could go on a cruise,” he said.
Taking to Twitter and Facebook, Mahathir said: “There is a forum on whether Tun M is too old to be PM. I am present. I am here, guys. Say it to my face”.
– https://www.malaysiakini.com / THE SUN DAILY
