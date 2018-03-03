HORROR IN TAWAU: ‘SOMETHING ELSE CAME OUT’ – WOMAN GIVES BIRTH TO BABY WITH NO BODY

TAWAU – A couple from Kampung Baru here received the shock of their lives when the woman delivered a baby without a body today.

Nurhaya Karim, 33, said she delivered the baby two minutes after giving birth to a healthy baby girl at their home.

The astonishing baby birth went viral after photos of the head of the baby, which had eyes, mouth, and hair, was uploaded on social media from 11am today.

The baby, who was delivered by a village midwife, however, did not live.

The baby’s father Nelson Ahajul, 33, said they were shocked when the midwife told them “something else” came out after she helped deliver the first baby.

“We were not aware (that there was a second baby). We only knew about it when the midwife cleaned it (the baby’s head),” he said when met at their home in Kampung Baru, Batu 4 Jalan Apas Tawau here.

He said their newborn twins were their ninth and 10th child.

“I accept the condition of our baby and take it as God’s will,” he said, adding that a burial will be conducted at the village cemetery.

Nelson said his wife did not experience any complications when delivering today, adding that she did not go for any checkups throughout all her pregnancies.

– NST

