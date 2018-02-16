‘HORROR’ AWAITS PENANGITES – TENG CHANG YEOW TO BE CHIEF MINISTER-IN-WAITING IF BN TOPPLES GUAN ENG & CO

GEORGE TOW – Penang Barisan Nasional has apparently anointed its chairperson Teng Chang Yeow (pix) as the designated chief minister should the federal coalition upset the odds by reclaiming Penang back from Pakatan Harapan in the next general election.

Insiders have revealed that Teng’s name was brought up and reaffirmed by the top BN leadership during a closed-door meeting between BN deputy chairperson Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and the component parties leaders in Penang.

Similar to how the Opposition’s Pakatan Harapan has anointed Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamed as the next prime minister should they win; Penang BN is also ready to unveil Teng as their choice for the next election.

Teng, aged 50, was born in Batu Pahat, Johor, the same birthplace of the present Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng, the DAP secretary-general.

After graduating from Universiti Sains Malaysia, Teng began a career in public office, rising through the ranks in Gerakan to become the state party’s chairperson in Penang since 2013.

Due to his relatively young age, Teng was chosen to reform Gerakan into a younger and energetic movement, which he has relatively done quite successfully.

Since 2013, several young leaders have emerged from relatively obscure backgrounds to challenge the might of DAP in Penang.

They hope to emulate Teng’s feat; in 1995 as a relatively unknown lad, he upset the form book by defeating the iconic and the late Karpal Singh in Padang Kota state seat, winning by a majority of more than 2,000.

Karpal was revered as one of the great DAP socialist leaders, who died tragically in a pre-dawn car mishap near Ipoh in 2014.

When his views were sought, party veteran and state Gerakan election task force director Wong Mun Hoe, said that nothing has been confirmed at this juncture.

“There might be last minute changes but Teng is the obvious choice to become chief minister should BN win back Penang.”

There is no other competing candidate, Wong pointed out.

And this is not the first time that his name was bandied about; in 2008 and 2013, Teng’s name was also mentioned as a possible chief minister material, Wong said.

He said that Teng will be leading the charge full of optimism as after close to a decade, the voters here can witness what has actually transpired in Penang.

Many promises have become mere lip service, and the people may see a need to have a stronger opposition voice in Penang as there needs to be a check and balance to safeguard against any abuses, Wong said.

The same principle should be practised at either state or federal; more so here because culturally, Penang has the largest assembly of critics around, he noted.

