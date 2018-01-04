HIMSELF NOT KNOWN FOR HIS DRIVE, YET KAYVEAS WARNS BN’S ‘LAZY’ INCUMBENTS THEY WILL BE DROPPED IN GE14

KUALA LUMPUR – Barisan Nasional (BN) incumbent lawmakers who face no new challenger from within the ruling coalition will likely be removed from contesting the next general elections if they have slacked off in their last term, said one of its leaders.

People’s Progressive Party president Tan Sri M. Kayveas said a BN meeting last night had discussed the issue, and the coalition’s election machinery will soon visit the grassroots to determine if such sole candidates still command the public’s support.

“Those incumbents who end up being the sole candidate may likely be replaced if he or she has taken for granted they will remain in place, even if they have not been doing their job,” Kayveas told reporters.

Leaders from BN component parties had earlier met with chairman Datuk Seri Najib Razak at the Putra World Trade Centre.

Kayveas said BN’s focus is on winning, with the meeting’s general aim to prepare for the election on a united front.

“As it is, our unity level is very high. The chairman has reminded us to avoid internal conflict and co-operate with other component parties in the election instead of fighting over seats.

“Most of the component parties have submitted their chosen candidates to the chairman, and he will shortlist them in the nearest future,” he said, adding this was especially the case for seats with two or more names listed as candidates.

Kayveas also said once the decision has been made, Najib will notify each component party individually and hold meetings with them together with other coalition officials, including its secretary-general and information chief.

