‘HE WOULD CALL HER TO HIS OFFICE, LIFT UP HER SHIRT & KISS HER’: CANTEEN OPERATOR, WHO REPEATEDLY RAPED INDONESIAN WOMAN, ACCUSED OF MOLESTING HIS OTHER STAFF

SIBU – The case of a 42-year-old canteen operator arrested for repeatedly raping an Indonesian worker since November 2016 has taken another turn as four of his staff have accused him of molesting them.

Sibu OCPD Asst Comm Stanley Jonathan Ringgit said on Tuesday (April 3) that four Indonesian women had lodged a police report about the man.

All four were workers of the suspect, and the youngest of them is 17-years-old, while the other three are in their 20s.

The four cases occurred between August 2017 and March this year.

“The suspect had called the victim to his office, and when she came to see him, he started to kiss her and lifted up her shirt until her breasts were exposed.

“Seeing that the victim was crying, the suspect scolded her and asked her to go out,” he said.

He added that the other three cases happened at the suspect’s home here.

ACP Stanley added that it would be investigated under Section 354 of the Penal Code.

On Monday (April 2), the magistrate’s court here ordered that the suspect be remanded for four days for the first case under Section 376 of the same Code for rape.

“We are waiting for the remand order to expire before re-arresting him for another remand over the latest cases,” ACP Stanley said.

– ANN

