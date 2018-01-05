‘HE TOLD ME MY FATHER HAD BEEN ARRESTED’: FORM THREE GIRL RAPED BY OWN RELATIVE IN BUKIT MERTAJAM

BUKIT MERTAJAM – A Form Three student was raped by a relative at an inn in Perkampungan Berapit here on Christmas Eve.

Seberang Prai Tengah district police chief Assistant Commissioner Nik Ros Ashan Nik Abdul Hamid said the suspect, 36, had gone to the victim’s house and asked her to follow him to the police station, saying her father had been detained by police.

“Not suspecting anything amiss, the 15-year-old girl followed the man.

The man then took the victim to the inn. He then offered her a drink and raped her there,” he said.

Nik Ros Ashan said the victim was awoken by her mother the next day, naked and with blood on her private parts.

The woman then took her daughter home before they lodged a police report.

The suspect was subsequently arrested.

Nik Ros Ashan said the suspect will be charged at the Sessions Court in Butterworth tomorrow.

He will be charged under Section 376B of the Penal Code for incest which carries between 10 and 30 years jail and whipping upon conviction.

– NST

.