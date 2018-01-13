‘HE CHASED ME AROUND THE HOTEL ROOM IN HIS UNDERWEAR’: PORN STAR EXPOSES DONALD TRUMP PAID HER FOR SEX

US President Donald Trump pushed back against damning reports on Friday that he paid US$130,000 (RM516,132) to a porn star one month before the 2016 election in exchange for her keeping mum about a sexual encounter they allegedly had more than a decade ago.

The porn star, Stormy Daniels, has stayed silent on the salacious claims, except for a statement of denial supposedly signed by her and circulated by Trump’s personal lawyer.

But on Friday night, another porn star, Alana Evans, shed some light on the matter, telling The Daily Beast that Daniels told her one day after the alleged tryst that Trump had chased her around a hotel room “in his tighty-whities”.

“All I’m going to say is: I ended up with Donald in his hotel room. Picture him chasing me around his hotel room in his tighty-whities,” Evans said her fellow porn star told her the morning after she supposedly had sex with Trump in July 2006.

“Stormy said she met Donald Trump and then tells me about the golf tournament and how she’s supposed to hang out with him later that night, and she invited me,” Evans said.

But Evans said she wasn’t intrigued and told her friend she had other plans. That evening, Evans said Daniels called her repeatedly, asking her to come over.

“Stormy calls me four or five times, by the last two phone calls she’s with Donald and I can hear him, and he’s talking through the phone to me saying, ‘Oh come on Alana, let’s have some fun! Let’s have some fun!’” Evans said.

Trump – whose third wife, Melania, had given birth to their son, Barron, just months before — continued, “Come to the party, we’re waiting for you,” according to Evans.

“I was like, ‘OMG! It’s Donald Trump!’” Evans said. “Men like him scare me because they have so much power and this was way before his presidential nomination. So I bailed on them and turned my phone off.”

The following morning, Evans apologised for not meeting up with Daniels, at which point she told her about Trump’s “tighty-whities”.

“I was like, ‘Oh I really didn’t need to hear that!’” Evans said. “Then she said he offered her keys to his condos in Florida, and I was like, ‘Wow, guess you had a good night,’ and that was the last we ever spoke of it.”

After The Wall Street Journal first reported Trump’s alleged hush money payment to Daniels on Friday, his personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, came out swinging.

“These rumours have circulated time and again since 2011,” Cohen said in a statement to The New York Daily News. “President Trump once again vehemently denies any such occurrence as has Ms. Daniels.”

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, did not return repeated requests for comment, but Cohen provided The News with a photocopy of a letter that he claimed was signed and written by her.

“Rumours that I have received hush money from Donald Trump are completely false,” Daniels supposedly wrote in the letter. “If indeed I did have a relationship with Donald Trump, trust me, you wouldn’t be reading about it in the news, you would be reading about it in my book.”

Nonetheless, Daniels posed with Trump for a photo at the celebrity golf event that she ended up posting to her MySpace page.

Daniels is not the only porn star Trump supposedly tried to bed during the golf tournament.

Jessica Drake came forward with allegations in 2016 that Trump tried to forcibly kiss her after they met during the Lake Tahoe event. Trump supposedly also offered Drake US$10,000 in exchange for having sex with him.

– AP

