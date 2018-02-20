HALE & HEARTY NOW, MAHATHIR KEEPS NAJIB ON TENTERHOOKS: RM1.3BIL TO WIN LANGKAWI? BUT I MAY CONTEST IN PEKAN – EX PM MOCKS NAJIB’S OVER-HASTY ‘DONATION’

Harapan chairperson Dr Mahathir Mohamad today gave a cryptic response to his final decision on which parliament seat he would be contesting for the forthcoming 14th general election.

In a swipe at Prime Minister Najib Abdul Razak, the Bersatu chairperson warned that he could even appear at the former’s constituency of Pekan.

“That’s a 42 dollar question,” Mahathir said when asked to confirm whether he has decided on the parliament seat that he would contest.

“We would like to tell Datuk Seri Najib, I will appear in many areas including Putrajaya. I have been to Putrajaya and I appear to be quite popular there, I was taking photos (with the people there) non-stop.

“I will also be going to other places. I want to go to Pekan. Even in Alor Setar there are pekan (small towns) but I want to go to Pekan and see the voters,” said Mahathir.

He said this at a press conference at the Bersatu headquarters in Petaling Jaya after chairing a Harapan presidential council meeting.

Mahathir earlier noted that Najib’s recent visit to Langkawi and the announcement of RM1.3 development allocations was an expected move from BN.

“It looks like he (Najib) thinks that I will go (and contest in) Langkawi,” he said.

– M’kini

