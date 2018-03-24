‘GUNS BLAZING’ RAFIDAH FIRES DIRECTLY INTO NAJIB & CO: ‘YOU DON’T NEED TO FEEL SENTIMENTAL OR LOYAL JUST BECAUSE YOU GET A BIT OF BR1M OR PILGRIMAGES FUNDED BY YAYASAN 1MDB’ – EX WANITA CHIEF TELLS MALAY VOTERS TO REJECT ‘UNETHICAL’ LEADERS

FORMER Umno minister Rafidah Aziz today told Malaysians not to feel “indebted” to political parties that gave them goodies ahead of the general elections.

The outspoken party veteran said Malaysians should not feel indebted to a point where they allowed unethical practices to continue, as this would be detrimental to the country.

“We don’t need to be sentimental and ‘loyal’ to a party or any individual. We must not feel ‘indebted’ just because we receive BR1M, increased salaries and allowances, are funded by Yayasan 1MDB to perform the umrah, or because we receive gifts (such as) spectacles, water and biscuits, rice and sugar and money-filled envelopes,” she said on her Facebook page.

Rafidah did not name any individual or political party in her post, but the examples she cited included the cash aid programme Bantuan Rakyat 1Malaysia and promises made by Prime Minister Najib Razak’s government ahead of the election.

Last year, before tabling the national budget for 2018, Najib said the Barisan Nasional government had pledged over RM3 billion in projects and programmes ahead of the election which must be held by August this year.

Rafidah said Malaysians should remember that “all the money that is spent by any government will come from its citizens”.

She said the things that were forbidden and wrong (haram) should not be made halal or legitimate as this would jeopardise the younger generation’s future.

“Should we trade our youth’s future and not care about the country’s situation just to get a promotion, wages and bonus?” she said.

“Do not ever trade the future of the nation for riches that can only be seen now, especially when the general election is near.”

Rafidah said 1Malaysia Development Bhd’s debts, bribery, misuse of power and misuse of government revenues will affect the nation for years to come.

She said Malaysia had drawn global attention because of these and the world was “curious why the Malaysian authorities are not acting”.

“Actually the Malaysian authorities ‘know and see’ but they practise the attitude of ‘not seeing’, ‘not listening’ and ‘not speaking’,” she said.

– https://www.themalaysianinsight.com

