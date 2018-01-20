GUAN ENG’S VIDEO GOES VIRAL: UMNO-BN’S BID TO SABOTAGE PENANG TUNNEL PROJECT BACKFIRES AS PENANGITES CURSE THEIR LIES

PENANG Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng has taken to social media with a video explaining the shareholding of the state’s undersea tunnel project, following repeated attacks by MCA deputy president Dr Wee Ka Siong.

Lim, who is also DAP secretary-general, previously complained that pro-government media outlets were not reporting his explanations on the project, which has courted controversy and is under Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission investigation.

In the video, posted on his Facebook page, Lim tackled Wee’s attacks on why fashion company Vertice Bhd is involved in Consortium Zenith Construction Sdn Bhd, the special purpose vehicle company in charge of building the tunnel that will link Seberang Prai and Penang Island.

Wee had questioned the viability of the project if a fashion firm with no engineering experience was building the tunnel.

Lim had hit back, saying this was not an issue as the main contractor was China Railway Construction Corporation Ltd (CRCC), which had a reputable track record in building and engineering as China’s largest construction company.

He had also noted that CRCC had built China’s railway line to Tibet.

“There is nothing wrong with Vertice investing 13.21% in Zenith, which Wee has questioned. What is wrong? Zenith is still the project investor. The main contractor is still CRCC.

“Anyone can invest in Malaysia. Even Wee Ka Siong can invest. Even Najib (Razak), the prime minister, can invest in Zenith. The main contractor is still CRCC. So please, don’t confuse the issue,” said Lim.

The four-minute, 41-second video has garnered 4,200 views in the three hours since it was posted.

Lim recounted the signing of an agreement between the state government and the consortium’s two principal shareholders, Zenith and Chinese company Beijing Urban Construction Group (BUCG), in October 2013.

The consortium was awarded the project for RM6.3 billion through open tender, he said.

He acknowledged that BUCG had “some problems”, which led the state to eventually drop it from the agreement, but this did not affect the project as CRCC was still the main contractor.

It was reported that BUCG was dropped following an accident at another of its construction sites, which killed a worker.

“CRCC gave (their) commitment, in black and white, that they shall render all their expertise to ensure the project’s success,” said Lim.

He accused Barisan Nasional of trying to sabotage the 7.2km tunnel, which is meant to alleviate traffic congestion and improve connectivity between the mainland and Penang Island.

“We don’t know what will happen because the main people in Zenith have been detained by MACC. We’ll let the people decide if BN is right in trying to stop the project.”

Earlier this month, MACC remanded a senior executive director of Zenith.

The anti-graft agency has said it is investigating the awarding of the project’s RM305 million feasibility study, which has yet to be completed.

– https://www.themalaysianinsight.com/

