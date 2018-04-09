GUAN ENG’S BUNGALOW TRIAL POSTPONED TO MAY 21 DUE TO ELECTIONS, PENANG ASSEMBLY TO DISSOLVE TODAY

GEORGE TOWN: Penang Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng’s corruption trial has been postponed to May 21.

High Court Judge Datuk Hadhariah Syed Ismail fixed the date when the case came up for hearing on Monday (April 9).

Lim’s counsel Gobind Singh Deo made the application for a postponement, citing the Chief Minister’s duty to prepare for GE14.

Lim was not present in court.

Deputy public prosecutor Datuk Masri Mohd Daud objected to the application, saying that the court should proceed with the trial as the Election Commission has not fixed the dates for GE14.

However, Hadhariah said the court was unable to proceed with the case as Lim was not present in court and added that Lim has to attend to official business related to GE14.

She also fixed May 10 for case management.

Lim and businesswoman Phang Li Koon pleaded not guilty to the charges against them on March 26.

For the first amended charge, Lim was accused of using his position as a public officer to gain gratification for himself and his wife Betty Chew Gek Cheng, by approving the application for conversion of agriculture land to a public housing zone in southwest Penang to a company, Magnificient Emblem Sdn Bhd.

Lim, 58, was charged with committing the offence while chairing the Penang State Planning Committee meeting at the operations room, Level 28, Komtar building here, on July 18, 2014.

The amended charge involved the change of “civil servant” to “public officer”.

If Lim is found guilty of the charge under Section 23 of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act, he faces imprisonment of up to 20 years and a fine of up to five times the sum or value of the bribe or RM10,000, whichever is higher, upon conviction.

For the second amended charge, Lim was accused of using his position to obtain for himself a plot of land and a bungalow, located at 25 Jalan Pinhorn, George Town, from Phang for RM2.8mil, a price which he allegedly knew was not commensurate with the property’s then market value of RM4.27mil.

The offence was allegedly committed at 25 Jalan Pinhorn, George Town here on Oct 21, 2015 (instead of July 28, 2015 as stated in the original charge).

The charge was framed under Section 165 of the Penal Code, which provides a sentence of imprisonment for up to two years, a fine or both upon conviction.

Phang also pleaded not guilty to an amended charge with abetting Lim in obtaining the bungalow at an undervalued price at the same place and date.

She was charged under Section 109 of the Penal Code, read together with Section 165 of the same law, which provides an imprisonment for up to two years, a fine or both upon conviction.

The prosecution team was led by deputy public prosecutor Datuk Masri Mohd Daud, while Lim is represented by Gobind Singh Deo, Ramkarpal Singh and R.S.N. Rayer.

Lawyers Datuk V.Sithambaram and Hisyam Teh Poh Teik are acting for Phang.

Penang State Assembly to be dissolved on Monday

GEORGE TOWN: Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng was seen entering the Yang diPertua Negeri Tun Abdul Rahman Abbas’s residence, his car driving past reporters at the gates at 8.30am on Monday (April 9).

He is seeking an audience with Abdul Rahman to dissolve the state assembly.

Earlier state secretary Datuk Seri Farizan Darus waved to reporters when his car entered the residence.

Lim was then spotted leaving the Yang diPertua Negeri’s residence at about 9.18am.

Lim is holding a press conference at Komtar at 1.45pm Monday.

