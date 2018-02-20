GUAN ENG BADLY INJURED IN SEVERE ROAD ACCIDENT? ‘FAKE NEWS’ – PENANG CM FLAYS BN-LINKED PAPERS

Penang Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng today took to task certain Chinese media outlets who he claims hounded him and his family over a “fake news’ report that he had met with a severe road accident yesterday.

Rumours had been circling in Penang that Lim was unwell but his press team had told Malaysiakini last evening that “The CM is okay, do not worry”.

“We can identify the political leanings of some of the Chinese media but they should not resort to this extent of fake news,” Lim said in a statement today.

Lim also hit out at The Star saying if an MCA leader could claim he had been misquoted, what more a DAP leader like him.

Lim was referring to MCA deputy president Wee Ka Siong who yesterday complained he was misquoted by his own party-owned newspaper.

Wee then provided the media with an audio recording of the press conference during which he was asked if there would be a “parachute candidate” contesting for his parliamentary seat of Ayer Hitam in Johor.

In Malay, he responded: “I don’t know, DAP has said they would send a strongman. I don’t know how strong or who is stronger besides the father and son, I don’t see anyone stronger than them.”

Wee (below) claimed he never mentioned Guan Eng and The Star has since amended its online version of the report.

“This time he says that he never mentioned my name as his possible opponent in Ayer Hitam,” Lim said.

“If even MCA leaders can claim to be misquoted by The Star, what more DAP leaders like myself who have to resort to court action for defamation to get the truth out?” Lim asked.

Lim said Pakatan Harapan faced a more intense battle in the coming general elections with BN relying on the “3Ms – misusing money, media and machinery of the government”.

He said BN’s control of the mass media was even more dominating today as compared to the 13th general election and this included its control of the Chinese news media.

“For instance, those reading Sin Chew Jit Poh outside Penang thought that I did not hold an open house in Penang on the first day of Chinese New Year, even though there was an increased crowd at the event with 30,000 people,” Lim said.

– M’kini

.