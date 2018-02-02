GILLIAN CHUNG AGREES TO MARRY DOCTOR BOYFRIEND

Gillian Chung (鍾欣潼) announced on social media today that she has accepted boyfriend Michael Lai‘s (賴弘國) proposal! Flashing a photo of her diamond ring, the 37-year-old singer/actress wrote, “This is the best gift for my Chinese birthday. Thanks for your love! Next stop is happiness!”

Shortly after meeting last year, Gillian sensed that 32-year-old Taiwanese doctor, Michael Lai, is her Mr. Right. Although the pair was frequently separated due to work and faced the challenges of a long-distance relationship, they made efforts to spend time together whenever they could. Gillian had praised Michael in an interview, “We have not known each other for very long, but he is very caring towards me. He makes me feel loved.”

A Ladies’ Man?

Due to his good looks, Michael is very popular with the ladies. Before meeting Gillian, Michael had been married for six months before getting divorced with his ex-wife. A photo of Michael in bed with a woman also circulated on the Internet. After dating Gillian, Michael and his classmate Wendy took a selfie together in which she referred to him as “Hubby”. Although the pair may be friends, they appeared to be very flirtatious towards each other.

All of Michael’s gossip does not bother Gillian. She said, “Everyone has a history and past. I don’t mind. As long as we like each other, then tolerance is most important. As long as [tabloid reports] don’t involve and impact his ex-wife.”

In an interview last month, Gillian had hinted that she wanted to get married and have a baby before she turned 40 years old. With her wedding dreams now coming true, it should not be too long before Gillian fulfills her baby wishes.

Friends Send Congratulations

After Gillian’s exciting engagement announcement, good friend Charlene Choi (蔡卓妍) responded, “I have a thousand words I want to say, but they are in my heart ❤️❤️.” Gillian immediately replied to Charlene, “Aside from him, you are also one of the most important people in my life. It’s really a thousand words in my heart too.”

Joey Yung (容祖兒) wrote, “Your happiness is our happiness. Love you.” Josie Ho (何超蓮) wrote, “Happy birthday and happy engagement!” Congratulations from Gillian’s friends continued to pour in.

