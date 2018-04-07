GE14 NOMINATION & POLLING DATES? NOT SO FAST, SAYS EC, WAIT TILL ALL STATES HAVE DISSOLVED THEIR ASSEMBLIES FIRST

PUTRAJAYA ― The Election Commission (EC) called a special news conference today to announce that it has not set the nomination and polling dates for the 14th general election yet.

EC chairman Tan Sri Mohd Hashim Abdullah said the commission will only decide on the dates so it can hold federal and state elections simultaneously after receiving the notices of dissolution for all the state legislatures nationwide, except for Sarawak.

He said to date, the EC has received dissolution notices from Perlis, Negri Sembilan, Johor and Melaka.

He confirmed receiving the notice of Parliament’s dissolution effective today from Dewan Rakyat speaker Tan Sri Pandikar Amin Mulia.

In the last general election, the EC set its meeting one week after Parliament was dissolved.

MALAY MAIL

.