FROM PLAYBOY TO FAMILY MAN: EDISON CHEN GOES SHOPPING WITH GF SHUPEI QIN

Edison Chen (陳冠希) is a changed man. No longer making headlines for his playboy ways, the 37-year-old idol actor-turned-businessman has settled down for his family. On April 5, a netizen spotted Edison and his girlfriend Shupei Qin (秦舒培) shopping at the mall—and from the dozens of bags they were holding, it looked like it had been a very productive trip.

According to the netizen, Edison and Shupei didn’t drive that day, but called a rental car. Edison helped

Shupei hold most of her shopping bags as he called their car.

Edison has definitely matured a great deal after meeting Shupei; unlike past relationships, he never attempted to hide his romance with Shupei, but did get very protective of her when the media overstepped their boundaries in reporting their relationship. He’s a loving father to their daughter Alaia, and he makes it known that she is the most important girl in Edison’s life.

– https://www.jaynestars.com

.