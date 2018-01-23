‘FREXIT’ THE NEXT FINANCIAL TYPHOON AHEAD? MACRON ADMITS FRENCH WOULD VOTE TO LEAVE EU IF REFERENDUM IS HELD

What would happen if France holds a similar referendum like the Britain two years ago which caused the Brexit? The French, like fellow Britons, would “probably” vote to leave the European Union. That’s the bombshell coming out from the horse’s mouth – French President Emmanuel Macron during an interview.

Ever since United Kingdom delivered the surprising verdict to leave the E.U. bloc in 2016, no other elite members dare the risk of putting membership to a referendum. And with the latest admission by Macron, the world now realizes that the European Union isn’t as strong as some elite wanted the world to think. The E.U. is fragile and could crumble.

Speaking with the BBC’s Andrew Marr, President Macron said he believed Britain backed Brexit because “a lot of losers” of globalisation had “decided it was no more for them”. The French leader, however, hit out at former Prime Minister David Cameron for holding a referendum with a simple “yes / no” response on membership, instead of asking how to improve the situation.

Mr. Macron told BBC – “You always take a risk when you have such a referendum, just yes or no in a very complicated context.” Asked whether a Leave or Remain vote in France could have ended with the same result, Mr. Macron admits – “Yes, probably. Probably in a similar context. But our context was very different so I don’t want to take any bets.”

However, President Macron, a well-known supporter of European Union, added he would fight “very hard” to keep France in the EU if it were to hold a referendum on membership of the bloc. But he would probably do it rather differently, saying – “It’s a mistake when you just ask ‘yes’ or ‘no’, when you don’t ask people how to improve the situation and to explain how to improve it.”

For those who still hadn’t a clue or simply couldn’t accept the British Brexit, the French president offers his interpretation during the interview – “My understanding is that middle-classes and working-classes – and especially the oldest in your (Britain) country – decided that the recent decades were not in their favour.”

He said – “And that the adjustment made by both EU and globalisation – for me it was a mix of both of them – was not in their favour. And second I think one of the reasons was precisely an organisation of our EU probably which gets too far in terms of freedom without cohesion. Towards free market without any rules and any convergence.”

Mr Macron’s admission is not the first time he has warned that French voters might seek a “Frexit”. Shortly before being elected to the presidency last year, in which he came head-to-head with anti-EU, anti-migrants and right-winger Marine Le Pen, Macron told how people in France were impatient and so angry that the “dysfunction” of the EU was “not sustainable”.

Even as the favourite leading by 20% points in the French presidential election last year, Macron said – “I’m a pro-European. But at the same time we have to face the situation, to listen to our people, and to listen to the fact that they are extremely angry today, impatient and the dysfunction of the EU is no more sustainable.”

He also suggested during the BBC interview that Britain could get a special trade deal with the E.U. but only if the British plays ball – “This special way should be consistent with the preservation of the single market and our collective interests. And you should understand that you cannot, by definition, have the full access to the single market if you don’t tick the box.”

What this means is Britain must continue to contribute to the EU budget and accept free movement of people, goods, services and capital if the nation wants to maintain full access to the single market. He told BBC – “As soon as you decide not to join these preconditions, it’s not a full access.”

The last time the French people were allowed a vote on the European Union was when they were asked to vote for the European Constitution in 2005, with 55% of voters rejecting it. So, despite his pledge to work “very hard” to keep France in the EU, would he allow a referendum as long as he’s the French president? Most likely not.

After installed as the French youngest leader since Napoleon Bonaparte, President Macron has declared he will govern France like Jupiter, the Roman King of the Gods, shortly after officials told the media his thought process was “too complex” for journalists to understand. A message was sent when he summoned 925 lawmakers to the 17th century palace built outside Paris by Louis XIV – the “Sun King.”

Reuters reportedly said similar to a “Jupiterian” presidency, Macron plans to rule as a remote, dignified figure, like the Roman God of Gods. He had since threatened to overrule lawmakers with a referendum if they try to frustrate the “reforms” he wishes to impose on the legislature.

