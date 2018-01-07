FREE FOR ALL BREAKS OUT AGAIN IN HARAPAN – THIS IS WHY DR M MUST GET TOUGH: AFTER AZMIN & ZURAIDAH’S ‘PM’ CIRCUS ANTICS, AMANAH JOHOR ALSO WANTS TO PLAY ‘SPOILT BRAT’ AFTER FAILING TO GET THE SEATS IT WANTS

DISSATISFIED with the seats it has been allocated in Johor, the Amanah state unit is boycotting the Pakatan Harapan (PH) convention today, said Amiroulhuda Hasan.

The state party chairman said the decision was made after Amanah Johor found out that it was allocated only two parliamentary seats to contest in the next general election.

“We asked for five parliamentary seats but were only given two – Parit Sulong and Pulai.

“We think that we do not have to come. All Amanah Johor leaders are not coming,” he said at the PH convention venue in Shah Alam, Selangor today.

MEANWHILE, according to Malaysiakini:

Johor Amanah has boycotted Pakatan Harapan’s convention today, purportedly out of dissatisfaction over seat allocations in their state.

“We asked for five parliamentary seats, but got only two – only Parit Sulong and Pulai.

“So we feel there is no need to come (to the meeting). All of Amanah’s Johor leaders won’t come,” Johor Amanah chief Aminolhuda Hassan told Malaysiakini.

There are presently 26 parliamentary seats in Johor. DAP holds 4, PKR 1, and Bersatu 1.

In the 13th general election, Pulai was contested by then PAS leader Salahuddin Ayub, and was won by Umno’s Nur Jazlan Mohamad with a 3,226 majority.

Parit Sulong was won by Umno’s Noraini Binti Ahmad with a 11,753 majority against PAS candidate Khairuddin Bin A Rahim.

