FORGET THE WORST CHEATING IN HISTORY, MALAYSIA IS ALREADY LAWLESS: THE ISSUE IS – CAN MAHATHIR & ANWAR GET ENOUGH MALAYS TO HELP THEM BEAT NASTY NAJIB

The nation’s 14th general election – or GE14, as it is known by Malaysians – is due no later than August 24, but poll watchers and pundits in the nation of about 30 million people widely expect it to be held at the end of April. The incumbent prime minister, Najib Razak, is another protege of the 92-year-old Mahathir, the man who led the country from 1981 to 2003. Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak. Photo: Bloomberg Prime minister since April 2009, Najib has in recent years been rocked by allegations levelled by the US Department of Justice that he received $US681 million in stolen funds from sovereign wealth fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB), of which he is chairman.

Investigations are underway in at least five countries, though Najib has denied any wrongdoing. In January, Mahathir announced his return to lead a coalition of opposition parties in a bid to defeat Najib and the ruling coalition Mahathir once led, which has ruled the country since 1957, the year of Malaysian independence. Mahathir tells Fairfax Media in an interview that beating Najib is going to be “very tricky”, but that “Najib has destroyed everything that we have built up in this country. Today he is ruling the country without regard to the rule of law. Mahathir Mohamad speaks to Fairfax Media. Photo: Fadza Ishak “We are facing the problem of a very dirty election which is unfair to the opposition, skewed towards giving Najib victory. So this is against all our beliefs in a system of democracy, the rule of law and all that. It has all been abandoned.”

Mahathir, Malaysia’s longest-serving prime minister, ruled the country as an autocrat; his championing of democracy and the rule of law has left many pundits scratching their heads. And that’s where the story takes a Shakespearean twist: Mahathir has agreed to seek a royal pardon for Anwar and to step aside so Anwar can replace him as prime minister if the opposition wins the election. For a country that has grown relatively prosperous since independence under a succession of mildly autocratic rulers and a near one-party system, the next few months promise an extraordinary, bare-knuckle political fight. But can the opposition parties actually take power and bring political change to Malaysia after all this time? Despite the bewildering 1MDB scandal and the unlikely alliance of Mahathir and Anwar, the answer is probably no, according to University of Malaya politics professor and columnist Edmund Terence Gomez.

Gomez says that to win, Mahathir and Anwar have to muster sufficient support in the Malay heartland states, and potentially the Borneo states of Sarawak and Sabah, to get over the line. That’s something they will struggle to do. Unlikely alliance: Former prime minister Mahathir Mohamad at a rally in Shah Alam, Malaysia, earlier this month, with opposition leader Wan Azizah Wan Ismail. Photo: AP The key factor in deciding the result will not necessarily be policies but rather an electoral boundary redistribution which will be pushed through parliament in the next couple of weeks, and which will favour the government and likely ensure Najib gets over the line. “Najib will likely win a simply majority to form government, even if he loses the popular vote,” Gomez says, “but things could change, you can’t ignore the Mahathir factor. The electorate in the Malay heartland now has a choice between two leaders, a sitting prime minister and a popular former prime minister.” “The question is can Mahathir convince people Najib doesn’t have the moral right to continue as prime minister because of the serious allegations of corruption against him?”

The alliance between Mahathir and Anwar marks the coming together of “deadly enemies”, Gomez says, but it may not be enough. “Politics is about the coming-together of strange bedfellows. The common agenda is to remove Najib. “Is it politically savvy? Yes. Is it difficult to fathom? Yes. That’s why there is disillusionment that the opposition is led by the man who contributed to many of the problems in this country. But politically it makes sense.” Anwar’s wife, Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, is also an MP and is currently serving as deputy opposition leader to Mahathir in the four-party Pakatan Harapan (Alliance of Hope) coalition. “It’s a bit surreal”: Wan Azizah Wan Ismail speaks to Fairfax Media at the Kuala Lumpur hospital where her husband is admitted for shoulder surgery. Photo: Fadza Ishak

In an interview with Fairfax Media, she admits to mixed feelings about being on the same side as Mahathir. “It’s a bit surreal. Is this really happening? But yes it is and of course for me it shows how bad the situation is that the former prime minister who actually handpicked Datuk Seri [Najib] as prime minister – it has come to this stage where he [Mahathir] actually wants to get rid of the man that he chose himself.” Both Mahathir and Wan Azizah are outraged by the 1MDB scandal, and the opposition will attempt to capitalise on it during the campaign, but Gomez isn’t sure it will sway votes as it “is way over the head of most rural folk”. It will, however, have some bite among the educated middle classes, though other scandals, such as in a land distribution agency, are better understood and will help the opposition more. Gomez predicts a nasty, negative campaign in which the perennial issue of race will also play a part. Malaysia is a racially diverse state of ethnic Malays, Chinese and Indians in which the electoral boundaries favour the Malay population.

Activists from the Coalition for Clean and Fair Elections (Bersih), march during a rally in Kuala Lumpur in 2016. Photo: AP The redrawing of boundaries for the 222-seat parliament is expected to deliver an even more unbalanced electoral map that favours the ruling party, with some seats to have as many as 160,000 voters and others less than a quarter of that number. Griffith University Asia Institute lecturer Lee Morgenbesser predicts that gerrymandering will ensure Najib’s government retains power. “It is highly likely that we will see the most extreme display of disproportion in recent memory. This heightened level of manipulation is owing to the unpopularity of [Najib] and the peculiar threat posed by Mahathir,” he says. Morgenbesser predicts the status quo will prevail after the election, despite the high hopes of the newly-united opposition.