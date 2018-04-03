FOR ONLY RM2.15MIL: BENTLEY CONTINENTAL GT FIRST EDITION IN KL SHOWROOMS

KUALA LUMPUR – If you are looking for a Continental GT a few notches above the standard one, Bentley Kuala Lumpur has just the right car to recommend.

A Continental GT First Edition (First Edition) with some of the choicest options thrown is doing the rounds in South-East Asia, kicking off with its Malaysian launch today. The car, still a pre-production prototype, is available for preview with immediate effect.

“You have the Continental GT and you have all the options available. This is the factory bringing all that Continental GT options together into the car. You could consider it as a very high specced Continental GT,” Bentley Kuala Lumpur marketing and communications manager Andrew Wong told CarSifu today.

“Of course, there are also some elements in this car not available in the standard GT. This is a limited edition so we don’t expect many buyers for it.”

Bentley did not say how many units of the First Edition will be built but it is likely be in small numbers, perhaps even 100, to retain its exclusivity.

The First Edition follows on from the local debut of the third-generation Continental GT in early February. The standard Continental GT is priced at RM1.9mil, while the First Edition’s estimated selling price (before GST) is RM2.15mil.

So far, Bentley Kuala Lumpur has received three bookings for the Continental GT and one for the First Edition, even before it arrived in its showroom here.

The interior specs has been cherry-picked by the Bentley design team. It combines all the finest features available on the Continental GT to create what Bentley says is “the most luxurious grand tourer ever produced.”

Rotating Display when engine is switched off.

Rotating Display swivels to classic 3-meter look if desired.

Or the hi-tech touchscreen for the modern look.

The Rotating Display on the dashboard is bound to wow potential customers and reminds one of the revolving licence plates of the Aston Martin DB-5 in the James Bond flick Goldfinger (1964). The system enables the driver to switch between three different fascia panels to suit the mood of the cabin.

The driver can opt for a 12.3-inch touchscreen display or choose a more classic look with three analogue dials featuring outside temperature, a compass and chronometer or a plain wood veneer. When the engine is shut down, the default display is the veneer-only fascia.

READ MORE: Bentley Continental GT First Edition Specifications

Engine output remains unchanged on this active all-wheel drive grand tourer, so expect the biturbo 6.0-litre W12 engine to deliver 626hp at 6,000 rpm and a monstrous 900Nm of torque from 1,350 rpm to 4,500 rpm. It’s the same engine used in the Bentayga, albeit with a new fuel injection system, and reworked for better refinement.

Customers can choose from one of four unique Dual Veneers for the dashboard fascia. These wood options include Tamo Ash, Liquid Amber, Dark Stained Madrona and Dark Fiddleback Eucalyptus, always combined with Grand Black, which is exclusive to the Continental GT First Edition.

The left-hand drive unit on display here is painted in Sequin Blue and the veneer type is Liquid Amber over Grand Black.

Bentley’s bespoke department Mulliner gets into the act with the Mulliner Driving Specification. This driver-focused collection adds drilled alloy foot pedals, jewel-finish oil and filler caps, and unique 22“ wheels, available in bright paint, black and hand polished or fully polished finishes.

The specification is complemented by diamond-in-diamond quilt pattern on seats, door panels and rear quarter panels, all featuring a unique contrast stitch only available with the First Edition.

Other key additions to the ultimate list of standard equipment include the City Specification and Touring Specification, with features such as park assist and pedestrian warning. The Bentley 650 watts audio system can be upgraded to either the Bang & Olufsen system of 1,500 watts, or for the true audiophile, the top-of-the-range Naim audio system with 2,200 watts.

Discreet Union Flag First Edition badging throughout the interior and exterior of the car announce the First Edition’s credentials, in addition to a unique Union Flag tread plate plaque.

The First Edition is expected to be here until mid-April before it heads to Singapore on its next tour stop.

The First Edition is available for viewing at Bentley Kuala Lumpur here by appointment. Call 03-2165 1688 to schedule a visit.