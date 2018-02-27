FOR NAJIB & ROSMAH, THERE IS NO ‘PLAN B’ AFTER GE14: SAME GOES FOR DR M & SITI HASMAH

For Najib and Tun Mahathir….there is no Plan B after GE 14.

Win or Lose Najib understand what the stakes are. He has to win this election to escape a stay at Sungai Buloh at the pleasure of the incoming Pakatan Harapan government (after due process through a Judiciary that is no longer beholden to the Executive).

Whatever the final verdict, this Id*** and Mrs Id*** will spend time in remand, in prison wear and handcuffed when taken our of their cells lest they try to escape. And from time to time, they will have their backside inspected lest they try to conceal any illegal substances up their ars**….and they both have to stand up in the dock to be questioned for deeds done while the Id*** was in high political and public office.

What about Tun Dr Mahathir?