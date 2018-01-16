FOR 10 YEARS, DIVORCED FATHER OF 4 HAD UNNATURAL SEX WITH HIS UNDERAGED STEPDAUGHTER

SINGAPORE – A divorced father of four started having sex with a 15-year-old after moving in with her mother in 2005. The sexual relationship, which continued after he married the woman, lasted until the girl was in her 20s.

The court heard that some time in 2004, the girl’s parents filed for divorce because of her mother’s romantic relationship with the man. A year later, the accused moved in with her family, and married the woman in May 2010.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Asoka Markandu said on Monday (Jan 15) that both before and after marriage, the girl called the accused “uncle” while he referred to her as his stepdaughter.

On Dec 31, 2005, the couple, together with the girl, her younger brother and a cousin, went to the Esplanade to watch the fireworks and celebrate the New Year. The accused and the girl had a few alcoholic drinks but were not drunk.

The accused, then 40 years old, touched and kissed her. When she did not stop him, he committed an indecent act and had sex with her.

“The affair between the accused and the victim started after this first instance of sexual intercourse,” said DPP Asoka.

Some time in January 2006, the girl became unhappy with her mother, and refused to visit her grandmother. After saying he would pacify the girl, the accused went into her room, locked the door and had sex with her. About a month later, they had sex again. Their sexual activities included having unnatural sex, the court was told.

DPP Asoka said the victim had regular consensual sex with the accused until she was 24. She also had an abortion.

Their relationship was exposed only in early August 2015 when her boyfriend found lewd messages in her mobile phone. She said the accused sent her such messages whenever he wanted to have sex.

Her biological father made a police report on Aug 11 that year, saying he believed his daughter had been sexually assaulted.

The accused, now 52, was on Monday sentenced to 3½ years’ jail after admitting to three counts of carnal connection. He could have been jailed up to five years and fined up to $10,000 (RM29,950) on each count. Three other charges were taken into consideration during sentencing.

